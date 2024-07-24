If you’re invested in the post-apocalyptic world of Once Human, you know how crucial energy is. This is where storage batteries play a huge role, but acquiring them is harder than it seems. Here’s how you can get storage batteries in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Storage Batteries in Once Human

Unlocking Storage Batteries

Before you start amassing storage batteries in Once Human, you need to unlock the ability to craft them. This is done through the Memetics menu, specifically under the Logistics tab. Here’s how to get started:

Progress Through Memetics: Navigate down the Logistics tree in your Memetics. The node you’re looking for is called Electrical Kit, located in the third tier on the left side of the tree. This will set you back five Ciphers.

Collect Ciphers: Ciphers are earned by leveling up, completing season goals, and securing new Deviants. Make sure you’re actively engaging in these activities to gather enough Ciphers.

Once you’ve unlocked the Electrical Kit, Storage Batteries will appear as a craftable item in your workbench. But unlocking them is just the beginning. Now, you need to gather the necessary materials to craft these batteries.

Crafting Storage Batteries

Crafting Storage Batteries requires a bit of a grind, but it’s totally worth it. Here’s what you’ll need:

15 Steel Ingots

20 Rubber

20 Acid

10 Electronic Parts

Gathering Materials

Steel Ingots: To make Steel Ingots, you’ll need Iron Ores and Charcoal. Iron Ores can be mined in areas like the Iron River and Highlands. Use your furnace or electric furnace to smelt these into Steel Ingots.

Rubber: Rubber is obtained by disassembling items at the Disassembly Bench. Explore industrial areas to find scrap items you can break down into Rubber.

Acid: Acid can be tricky. Here are three ways to get it: Osmosis Water Purifier: Use this device to produce Acid. Killing Zombies: Higher-level zombies drop more Acid, so target them for a better yield. Vending Machines in Blackfell: Exchange items or use Energy Points at these machines to get Acid.

Electronic Parts: These can be found by exploring and dismantling items in high-level areas like Blackfell and Shadow Hound.

Once you’ve collected all the materials, head over to your Intermediate or Advanced Supplies Workbench. Select the Storage Battery from the crafting menu, and start the crafting process. It might take some time, but once it’s done, you’ll have a Storage Battery ready to power up your tools and machines.

Why You Need Storage Batteries

Storage Batteries are essential for:

Powering Chainsaws: Make tree chopping way more efficient than using an axe.

Running Advanced Machinery: Keep your base operations smooth and uninterrupted.

Defending Your Base: Ensure your turrets and other defense systems stay online during attacks.

Storage Batteries help in building a more efficient and fortified base and ultimately make your survival journey in Once Human a bit easier.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy