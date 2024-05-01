Homeworld 3 is here, over 20 years after Homeworld 2 released. Once again, this space-based RTS puts you in charge of a massive mothership that can churn out endless units. But where can you play it? Is Homeworld 3 coming to Xbox or PlayStation? Here’s what you need to know.

Will Homeworld 3 Be Available on Xbox or PlayStation?

Homeworld 3 is not yet confirmed to be coming to Xbox or PlayStation platforms, and developer Blackbird Interactive has not revealed any plans to bring it to console. While publishers will sometimes farm console ports out to other developers, that’s not the case here, as far as we know. Homeworld 3 publisher Gearbox Interactive has not announced any plans for a console version of Homeworld 3. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that there’s a better chance of Homeworld 3 hitting PlayStation and Xbox than there might have been had it released sooner. Back in 2003, when Homeworld 2 came out, strategy games overwhelmingly tended to be PC exclusive. That’s changed in the years since, and plenty of strategy and sim games now get console releases, with the likes of Stellaris, Civilization, and Aliens: Dark Descent being just a few.

So, it is entirely possible that this space RTS will end up on console. It might just take a while, especially with the likelihood of significant changes happening at Gearbox following its sale to Take-Two Interactive. I’m certainly hoping so since my PC is not exactly cutting edge, and it just about makes the minimum requirements for the game. But right now, the answer to whether Homeworld 3 is coming to Xbox or PlayStation platforms is no.

