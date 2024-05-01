Homeworld 3, a massive wide mothership, with many smaller vessels beneath it.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Is Homeworld 3 Coming to Xbox or PlayStation?

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 08:50 pm

Homeworld 3 is here, over 20 years after Homeworld 2 released. Once again, this space-based RTS puts you in charge of a massive mothership that can churn out endless units. But where can you play it? Is Homeworld 3 coming to Xbox or PlayStation? Here’s what you need to know. 

Recommended Videos

Will Homeworld 3 Be Available on Xbox or PlayStation?

Homeworld 3 is not yet confirmed to be coming to Xbox or PlayStation platforms, and developer Blackbird Interactive has not revealed any plans to bring it to console. While publishers will sometimes farm console ports out to other developers, that’s not the case here, as far as we know. Homeworld 3 publisher Gearbox Interactive has not announced any plans for a console version of Homeworld 3. That’s the bad news.

Related: Homeworld 3 Could Be the Best Battlestar Galactica Game

The good news is that there’s a better chance of Homeworld 3 hitting PlayStation and Xbox than there might have been had it released sooner. Back in 2003, when Homeworld 2 came out, strategy games overwhelmingly tended to be PC exclusive. That’s changed in the years since, and plenty of strategy and sim games now get console releases, with the likes of Stellaris, Civilization, and Aliens: Dark Descent being just a few.

Related: Homeworld 3 Should Take a Leaf out of Total Annihilation’s Book

So, it is entirely possible that this space RTS will end up on console. It might just take a while, especially with the likelihood of significant changes happening at Gearbox following its sale to Take-Two Interactive. I’m certainly hoping so since my PC is not exactly cutting edge, and it just about makes the minimum requirements for the game. But right now, the answer to whether Homeworld 3 is coming to Xbox or PlayStation platforms is no.

Post Tag:
Homeworld 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best High Round Strategy for The Ashes of Sker Hotel in Sker Ritual
Ashes of Sker Hotel Key Art Cropped
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best High Round Strategy for The Ashes of Sker Hotel in Sker Ritual
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 30, 2024
Read Article When Will The Hunt: Showdown Graphics Update Release?
A player watching another player while inside of a building in Hunt: Showdown
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Will The Hunt: Showdown Graphics Update Release?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Is Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) Free?
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) Free?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best High Round Strategy for The Ashes of Sker Hotel in Sker Ritual
Ashes of Sker Hotel Key Art Cropped
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best High Round Strategy for The Ashes of Sker Hotel in Sker Ritual
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely Apr 30, 2024
Read Article When Will The Hunt: Showdown Graphics Update Release?
A player watching another player while inside of a building in Hunt: Showdown
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Will The Hunt: Showdown Graphics Update Release?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 30, 2024
Read Article Is Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) Free?
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Gray Zone Warfare (GZW) Free?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 30, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.