Is Aventurine a Must Pull in Honkai: Star Rail?

Aventurine is a great addition to the 5-star character lineup in Honkai: Star Rail. He’s the most powerful shielder since Fu Xuan and is right on par with her as the best defensive unit in the game. But with so many fantastic upcoming characters, is Aventurine worth your hard-earned Rail Passes?

Recommended Videos

Should You Pull Aventurine in Honkai: Star Rail?

There aren’t many characters in Honkai: Star Rail that are crucial to pull for. You have plenty of powerful damage dealers, tons of amazing support units, and a whole bunch of healers, too. What is rare are shielders. Considering that they drastically outperform healers and there are only two really good choices in Fu Xuan and now Aventurine, I really do think Aventurine is a must-pull in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honaki: Star Rail receives new content on a consistent basis. Some content, like Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction, are much more challenging than others. These harder modes are directly tied to juicy rewards so pulling the most powerful units is a must if you want to fully clear them for maximum Stellar Jade.

One of the absolute most crucial types of units for surviving in these tough modes is a healer or a shielder. Originally, healers were favored, as there were plenty of options to choose from, but only one shielder in Gepard. But now we have three, including Aventurine. Data from Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction indicates that the vast majority of the top 100 team compositions included Fu Xuan. Aventurine is on par with Fu Xuan in terms of his buffs, damage, and shielding. Naturally, he’s quickly becoming a common occurrence in the top 100 teams.

While in a couple banners time, we’re getting a rerun of Fu Xuan, modes like Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction require you to run two teams alongside each other. These require separate units, meaning in order to have the best chance of success you’d want two shielders ideally. We don’t know when another shielder will arrive in the game. This makes pulling for Aventurine a high priority in my opinion.

Aventurine will make your battles incredibly comfortable thanks to his Skill, providing teamwide and stackable shields. You’ll rarely take damage while he’s in your party. Plus, he can help you survive powerful boss burst damage that often takes down healers. All that while also dealing a big chunk of damage himself? You really can’t go wrong with pulling Aventurine.

If you have the Rail Passes or Stellar Jade to spare, Aventurine is an absolute must-pull in Honkai: Star Rail. Aside from Fu Xuan, there’s no better defensive option in the game that even comes close to his shielding and damage capabilities. He’s the perfect shielder for any team comp in the game!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more