Top Memory of Chaos Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

Memory of Chaos is some of the more challenging endgame content in Honkai: Star Rail, and you’ll need two strong teams to clear the content each fortnight. This guide will cover some powerful team comps to crush the Memory of Chaos in Honkai: Star Rail!

The Best Memory of Chaos Team Comps in Honkai: Star Rail

It’s no secret that the more 5-star characters you have in Honkai: Star Rail, the easier it is to build strong teams. Even if you don’t yet have the characters to build these teams, they should at least give you an idea of what to work towards to reliably clear the Memory of Chaos challenges.

Mono Quantum Comp

Seele | Silver Wolf | Lynx | Fu Xuan

Mono Quantum is one of the most reliable and powerful team comps for completing the Memory of Chaos. Thanks to Silver Wolf being able to inflict weaknesses based on the typing of members of your party, you’ll always be effective with this team, no matter the line up. While Seele is no longer the most powerful single target damage dealer, she’s still really good. With Silver Wolf lowering enemy defenses, Seele can deal a ton of damage and launch her follow-up attacks regularly to demolish multiple enemies.

Lynx is the first Quantum healer to appear in Honkai: Star Rail, and it just so happens that she’s awesome! The catch is that she needs to be at Eidolon level 6 to reach her maximum potential. At E6, she easily becomes the third best healer in the game (behind Luocha and Huohuo). With her excellent heals, your characters should remain nice and topped up during combat. Combine that with the incredible defensive capabilities that Fu Xuan brings to the table and you’ve got a team that’s virtually indestructible.

This team comp is very powerful but also very limited in terms of substitutes. Silver Wolf is an absolute must to enable this team, and there is no Quantum tank alternative to Fu Xuan. Similarly, Lynx is the only Quantum healer, so you really do need to use her. The only character you can swap is Seele for Qingque. Qingque is the only other Quantum damage dealer and is actually a very strong and viable alternative at E6.

Hyper Carry Comp

Jingliu | Bronya | Pela | Luocha

This is a much more flexible team comp that revolves around supporting one incredibly powerful damage dealer. Jingliu is currently the top choice, but you can whoever is your best damage dealer. Characters such as Imbibitor Lunae, Blade, Topaz & Numby, and Jing Yuan all work here. You just want to make sure they are receiving the buffs and have plenty of skill points so that they can use their skill each turn for max damage (where applicable).

Next, you’ll need one dedicated buffing character and one dedicated debuffing character. Bronya is still the best in the game for providing powerful buffs. If you don’t have her, Tingyun is a close second followed by Asta and then Yukong. As for your debuffer, you should be using Pela. She’s the only character with an AOE defense shred thanks to her ultimate ability. Memory of Chaos is very AOE-focused, so she’s usually the best choice for this role by far.

Luocha is the top healer in Honkai: Star Rail although Huohuo is considered to be on par with him, making her a very good alternative. Lynx at E6 can also work well here. Otherwise Bailu is the next best option. Make sure to invest in your healer properly, level up all their Talents, and give them a good Light Cone and Relics. They’ll be crucial in keeping this comp alive as you blast through your enemies.

Those are the two best team comps currently in Honkai: Star Rail for reliably taking down the full Memory of Chaos. It’s a challenge to complete and earn the maximum amount of Stellar Jade, but with comps like these you will be able to clear them out each fortnight and really stack up those pulls!