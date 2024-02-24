Wanna become the very best like no one ever was? Then you’re going to have to start catching ’em all in your web browser. Here’s how to make Pokemon in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Pokemon in Infinite Craft

To make Pokemon in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Anime with Fish. Naturally, anime and fish aren’t your starting elements when playing God, but getting there is a relatively simple 12-step process. So let’s take a look at how to make Pokemon in Infinite Craft, starting from the very beginning.

Screenshot by the Escapist

How to Make Fish

First and foremost, we’ll want to get some fish to serve as the first half of our secret Pokemon recipe:

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Sea + Ocean = Fish

How to Make Anime

Next, we want the power of anime on our side. This will be a slightly more complex process than creating fish:

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Continent + Mountain + Asia

Asia + Island = Japan

Continent + Lake = America

Japan + America = Anime

How to Make Pokemon

With fish and anime in hand, you can now make Pokemon in Infinite Craft:

Fish + Anime = Pokemon

And that’s about all there is to it. But the fun doesn’t end there—now that you have Pokemon, you can make all the actual pocket monsters as well. So go forth and create ’em all!

Which Pokemon Can You Make in Infinite Craft?

Screenshot by the Escapist

At the time of writing, it’s unknown just how many of the individual Pokemon you can make in Infinite Craft. But at the very least, you can craft all 151 of the original Pokemon and many more. Many of these combinations involve smooshing the word “Pokemon” with other various elements. You can even evolve some Pokemon by combining their pre-evolutions with the word “Pokemon.” Here are just a few Pokemon recipes to get you started:

Pokemon + Lightning = Pikachu

Pokemon + Water = Squirtle

Pokemon + Fire = Charizard

Pokemon + Cat = Meowth

Pokemon + Unicorn = Ponyta

Pokemon + Ponyta = Rapidash

Pokemon + Lake = Magikarp

Pokemon + Wisdom = Mewtwo

Pokemon + God = Arceus

Pokemon + Arceus = Mew

Currently, there’s a whopping 1,025 Pokemon in the franchise, and I would bet good money that if you were particularly dedicated, you could probably find an Infinite Craft recipe for each and every one. But the franchise’s catchable monsters aren’t all you can make with Pokemon. You can also use Pokemon to make all the various elemental types and even iconic figures from other franchises like Steamboat Willie and Dragon Ball Z.