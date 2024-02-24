Category:
How To Make Pokemon in Infinite Craft

Published: Feb 24, 2024 04:05 pm
Wanna become the very best like no one ever was? Then you’re going to have to start catching ’em all in your web browser. Here’s how to make Pokemon in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Pokemon in Infinite Craft

To make Pokemon in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to combine Anime with Fish. Naturally, anime and fish aren’t your starting elements when playing God, but getting there is a relatively simple 12-step process. So let’s take a look at how to make Pokemon in Infinite Craft, starting from the very beginning.

Infinite Craft Screenshot of Pokemon Recipe
Screenshot by the Escapist

How to Make Fish

First and foremost, we’ll want to get some fish to serve as the first half of our secret Pokemon recipe:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Water + Lake = Ocean
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Sea + Ocean = Fish

How to Make Anime

Next, we want the power of anime on our side. This will be a slightly more complex process than creating fish:

  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Island + Island = Continent
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Continent + Mountain + Asia
  • Asia + Island = Japan
  • Continent + Lake = America
  • Japan + America = Anime

How to Make Pokemon

With fish and anime in hand, you can now make Pokemon in Infinite Craft:

  • Fish + Anime = Pokemon

And that’s about all there is to it. But the fun doesn’t end there—now that you have Pokemon, you can make all the actual pocket monsters as well. So go forth and create ’em all!

Which Pokemon Can You Make in Infinite Craft?

Infinite Craft screenshot of various Pokemon
Screenshot by the Escapist

At the time of writing, it’s unknown just how many of the individual Pokemon you can make in Infinite Craft. But at the very least, you can craft all 151 of the original Pokemon and many more. Many of these combinations involve smooshing the word “Pokemon” with other various elements. You can even evolve some Pokemon by combining their pre-evolutions with the word “Pokemon.” Here are just a few Pokemon recipes to get you started:

  • Pokemon + Lightning = Pikachu
  • Pokemon + Water = Squirtle
  • Pokemon + Fire = Charizard
  • Pokemon + Cat = Meowth
  • Pokemon + Unicorn = Ponyta
  • Pokemon + Ponyta = Rapidash
  • Pokemon + Lake = Magikarp
  • Pokemon + Wisdom = Mewtwo
  • Pokemon + God = Arceus
  • Pokemon + Arceus = Mew

Currently, there’s a whopping 1,025 Pokemon in the franchise, and I would bet good money that if you were particularly dedicated, you could probably find an Infinite Craft recipe for each and every one. But the franchise’s catchable monsters aren’t all you can make with Pokemon. You can also use Pokemon to make all the various elemental types and even iconic figures from other franchises like Steamboat Willie and Dragon Ball Z.

