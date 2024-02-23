Want to know how to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft? Of course you do because Dragon Ball Z is great, and Infinite Craft is one of the most fascinating exercises in human creativity you can find outside of things like playing a Gnome Battle Master in D&D.

How to Make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft

So, we’ve got a short answer and a long answer here. The short answer is that all you need to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft is to smush together Anime and Destruction. Yay, we did it – everyone can go home now and have a hot chocolate, a nice bath, and a long nap. If, and this is pretty likely, you don’t already have Anime and Destruction lying around, then you’ll want to know how to create those. Let’s go over that quickly.

To make Destruction, you need to follow these instructions:

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wave = Tsunami

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

That was the easy one. The complicated one is Anime, for which you’ll need to do the following:

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Earth + Island = Continent

Earth + Continent = Land

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fish = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Tree + Wood = Paper

Paper + Paper – Book

Book + Japan = Manga

Manga + Japan = Anime

Now you’ve got a lot of spare component parts you can use as you like, but most importantly, you’ve now got both Anime and Destruction, and you can combine those to make Dragon Ball Z. You can use Dragon Ball Z in a few other recipes too, but that’s for another article because, otherwise, we have to make a really long list on how to make Human and how to make Dragon Ball (you delete the Z?).

And that’s how to make Dragon Ball Z in Infinite Craft. If you’re just trying out the game for the first time, you’ll quickly realize it’s a great way to kill some time, distract yourself from the meaningless existence we’ve all found ourselves with, or just stop yourself from scrolling through whatever social media app you poison your poor brain with.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!