Infinite Craft is not a Star Wars game. It’s not Disney’s “Infinite Craft: A Star War Story.” But you can head to a galaxy far, far away. Here’s how to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Star Wars in Infinite Craft
Why would you make Star Wars in Infinite Craft other than you’re a Star Wars fan? Well, because once you’ve made Star Wars, you can apply it to a whole range of other items to create Star Wars characters and the like. My goal is to create an AT-AT, but I’m not there yet. Maybe Star Wars + Camel?
Here are the steps you need to follow to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Water + Water = Wave
- Water + Wind = Storm
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Sand + Storm = Dune
- Dune + Star = Star Wars
Congratulations! You’ve created Star Wars. Just don’t tell Disney or George Lucas. So what can you do now, apart from running around the house with a bucket on your head and a trash bag for a cape? You can start creating some other Star Wars locations and characters, that’s what. Here are just a few of the things I’ve created with Star Wars:
- Star Wars + Bear Grylls = Chewbacca
- Star Wars + Swamp = Yoda
- Star Wars + Smoke = Darth Vader
- Star Wars + Eve = Princess Leia
- Star Wars + Romance = Han Solo
- Star Wars + Snow = Hoth
You can probably guess which objects to combine to make which items, though you may be surprised by the results. Infinite Craft, being powered by AI, is not always logical. With Star Wars + Eve = Leia, you might think Star Wars + Adam = Han Solo or maybe Luke Skywalker. But, no Star Wars + Adam = Darth Vader. Again.
And that’s how to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!