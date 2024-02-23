Infinite Craft is not a Star Wars game. It’s not Disney’s “Infinite Craft: A Star War Story.” But you can head to a galaxy far, far away. Here’s how to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Star Wars in Infinite Craft

Why would you make Star Wars in Infinite Craft other than you’re a Star Wars fan? Well, because once you’ve made Star Wars, you can apply it to a whole range of other items to create Star Wars characters and the like. My goal is to create an AT-AT, but I’m not there yet. Maybe Star Wars + Camel?

Here are the steps you need to follow to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Planet = Star

Water + Water = Wave

Water + Wind = Storm

Dust + Dust = Sand

Sand + Storm = Dune

Dune + Star = Star Wars

Congratulations! You’ve created Star Wars. Just don’t tell Disney or George Lucas. So what can you do now, apart from running around the house with a bucket on your head and a trash bag for a cape? You can start creating some other Star Wars locations and characters, that’s what. Here are just a few of the things I’ve created with Star Wars:

Star Wars + Bear Grylls = Chewbacca

Star Wars + Swamp = Yoda

Star Wars + Smoke = Darth Vader

Star Wars + Eve = Princess Leia

Star Wars + Romance = Han Solo

Star Wars + Snow = Hoth

You can probably guess which objects to combine to make which items, though you may be surprised by the results. Infinite Craft, being powered by AI, is not always logical. With Star Wars + Eve = Leia, you might think Star Wars + Adam = Han Solo or maybe Luke Skywalker. But, no Star Wars + Adam = Darth Vader. Again.

And that’s how to make Star Wars in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!