The world’s most iconic kaiju, Godzilla, is in plenty of video games. He appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone, blasting players away as they tried to win a Battle Royale game, and will come to Dave the Diver later in 2024. Here’s how to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft

Godzilla has been a household name for decades. Appearing in dozens of films over the years, he’s become the face of kaiju movies. However, despite reaching the top of the mountain, the King of Monsters took things further with Godzilla: Minus One, which was a hit not only in Japan but the United States. Godzilla will also return to the MonsterVerse in 2024 in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which makes his appearance in Infinite Craft even more timely.

If you’re in the market for a kaiju in the world’s hottest sandbox game, you’re in luck, but it’s going to take some effort. Here’s how to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

Earth + Water = Plant

Water + Wind = Wave

Plant + Wave = Seaweed

Plant + Seaweed = Kelp

Water + Wave = Tsunami

Tsunami + Water = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Plant + Water = Swamp

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus

Kelp + Venus = Mermaid

Fire + Water = Steam

Plant + Steam = Tea

Seaweed + Tea = Sushi

Mermaid + Sushi = Sashimi

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Steam = Train

Sashimi + Train = Bullet Train

Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane

Hurricane + Plant = Palm Tree

Steam + Water = Cloud

Cloud + Paint = Rain

Palm Tree + Rain = Coconut

Coconut + Engine = Monkey

Cloud + Tsunami = Rainbow

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Venus Flytrap = Weed

Rainbow + Weed = Pot of Gold

Monkey + Pot of Gold = King Kong

Bullet Train + King Kong = Godzilla

And that’s how to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft. Having this kaiju in your corner will help you craft things like Boulder and Unicorn.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!