Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Feb 22, 2024 02:27 pm
Key art for Godzilla Minus One

The world’s most iconic kaiju, Godzilla, is in plenty of video games. He appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone, blasting players away as they tried to win a Battle Royale game, and will come to Dave the Diver later in 2024. Here’s how to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Godzilla in Infinite Craft

Godzilla has been a household name for decades. Appearing in dozens of films over the years, he’s become the face of kaiju movies. However, despite reaching the top of the mountain, the King of Monsters took things further with Godzilla: Minus One, which was a hit not only in Japan but the United States. Godzilla will also return to the MonsterVerse in 2024 in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which makes his appearance in Infinite Craft even more timely.

If you’re in the market for a kaiju in the world’s hottest sandbox game, you’re in luck, but it’s going to take some effort. Here’s how to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Plant + Wave = Seaweed
  • Plant + Seaweed = Kelp
  • Water + Wave = Tsunami
  • Tsunami + Water = Ocean
  • Earth + Ocean = Island
  • Plant + Water = Swamp
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus
  • Kelp + Venus = Mermaid
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Seaweed + Tea = Sushi
  • Mermaid + Sushi = Sashimi
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Engine + Steam = Train
  • Sashimi + Train = Bullet Train
  • Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane
  • Hurricane + Plant = Palm Tree
  • Steam + Water = Cloud
  • Cloud + Paint = Rain
  • Palm Tree + Rain = Coconut
  • Coconut + Engine = Monkey
  • Cloud + Tsunami = Rainbow
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dandelion + Venus Flytrap = Weed
  • Rainbow + Weed = Pot of Gold
  • Monkey + Pot of Gold = King Kong
  • Bullet Train + King Kong = Godzilla

Related: How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

And that’s how to make Godzilla in Infinite Craft. Having this kaiju in your corner will help you craft things like Boulder and Unicorn.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Pokemon GO Giratina raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Love in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft
Metal in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
An image showing a finished Baconator in Infinite Craft about how to make and get the item in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Pokemon GO Giratina raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Giratina Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Type Effectiveness & Shiny Odds
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Love in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft
Metal in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
An image showing a finished Baconator in Infinite Craft about how to make and get the item in the game.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 22, 2024

Author

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67