How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Published: Feb 22, 2024 01:44 pm
Love in Infinite Craft.

Romance is an important part of plenty of games. In The Sims, you can start a family, while in Stardew Valley, there are plenty of single people to form a relationship with. Love is also part of the world of Infinite Craft, so here’s how to make and get it.

How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

Just like in real life, finding Love in Infinite Craft can be tricky. Sure, I’m about to provide a step-by-step breakdown of how to do it below, but life likes to throw curveballs. However, as long as you’re sure you’re ready to take the leap, it’s time to get on your high horse and toss some elements together. Here’s how to make and get Love in Infinite Craft, courtesy of known matchmaker Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Dust + Ocean = Sand
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Airship + Fire = Crash
  • Plant + Sand = Cactus
  • Cactus + Crash = Desert
  • Desert + Ocean = Mirage
  • Mirage + Mirage = Oasis
  • Oasis + Plant = Date
  • Date + Water = Dating
  • Dating + Fire = Love

You probably didn’t think that your quest for Love would lead you onto an Airship and through a Desert, but that’s the beauty of Infinite Craft – you never know what’s going to come next. Now that you have found Love, though, you’ll have almost all of the ingredients for things like Divorce, Twilight, Passion, Movie, and so much more. Man, love really is complex.

And that’s how to make and get Love in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67