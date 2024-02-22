Romance is an important part of plenty of games. In The Sims, you can start a family, while in Stardew Valley, there are plenty of single people to form a relationship with. Love is also part of the world of Infinite Craft, so here’s how to make and get it.

Recommended Videos

How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

Just like in real life, finding Love in Infinite Craft can be tricky. Sure, I’m about to provide a step-by-step breakdown of how to do it below, but life likes to throw curveballs. However, as long as you’re sure you’re ready to take the leap, it’s time to get on your high horse and toss some elements together. Here’s how to make and get Love in Infinite Craft, courtesy of known matchmaker Infinite Craft Solver:

Related: How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Earth + Water = Plant

Airship + Fire = Crash

Plant + Sand = Cactus

Cactus + Crash = Desert

Desert + Ocean = Mirage

Mirage + Mirage = Oasis

Oasis + Plant = Date

Date + Water = Dating

Dating + Fire = Love

Related: How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft

You probably didn’t think that your quest for Love would lead you onto an Airship and through a Desert, but that’s the beauty of Infinite Craft – you never know what’s going to come next. Now that you have found Love, though, you’ll have almost all of the ingredients for things like Divorce, Twilight, Passion, Movie, and so much more. Man, love really is complex.

And that’s how to make and get Love in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!