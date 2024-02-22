Playing around with Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water in Infinite Craft is fun and all, but after a while, it can get stale and start to feel like it’s time to upgrade. Here’s how to make Metal in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft
Gamers who are familiar with survival games will know that metal is crucial. When you’re first starting out, you’ll have access to resources like wood and mud, but if you plan to stick around for the long haul, you’ll need something stronger. That’s where metal comes in, as it provides that security you need to feel safe.
Things aren’t so complicated in Infinite Craft, with players being able to use resources for whatever they want and not having to worry about their base being raided. But that doesn’t mean the process of obtaining Metal is any easier than it is in survival games. Using a recipe I discovered in Infinite Craft Solver, here’s how you can make Metal:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Dust + Witch = Broom
- Broom + Dust = Clean
- Clean + Steam = Iron
- Earth + Iron = Metal
And that’s how to make Metal in Infinite Craft. With Metal in your back pocket, you’ll be on your way to crafting more exciting items like Coin and Ring.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!