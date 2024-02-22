Playing around with Earth, Fire, Wind, and Water in Infinite Craft is fun and all, but after a while, it can get stale and start to feel like it’s time to upgrade. Here’s how to make Metal in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft

Gamers who are familiar with survival games will know that metal is crucial. When you’re first starting out, you’ll have access to resources like wood and mud, but if you plan to stick around for the long haul, you’ll need something stronger. That’s where metal comes in, as it provides that security you need to feel safe.

Things aren’t so complicated in Infinite Craft, with players being able to use resources for whatever they want and not having to worry about their base being raided. But that doesn’t mean the process of obtaining Metal is any easier than it is in survival games. Using a recipe I discovered in Infinite Craft Solver, here’s how you can make Metal:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Plant + Steam = Tea

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Dust + Witch = Broom

Broom + Dust = Clean

Clean + Steam = Iron

Earth + Iron = Metal

And that’s how to make Metal in Infinite Craft. With Metal in your back pocket, you’ll be on your way to crafting more exciting items like Coin and Ring.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!