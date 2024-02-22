At this very moment, someone has discovered a new recipe in Infinite Craft. That’s how expansive this sandbox title is, as it allows players to combine elements to create even wilder ones. Here’s how to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
If you’ve been playing Infinite Craft for a few days, you’ve probably come across the simpler elements. After starting with Fire, Earth, Wind, and Water, you can quickly create things like Dust and Steam. However, that’s not where the fun lies, so let’s dive into one of the more complicated recipes in the game.
If you want to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft, you’re going to have to strap in and be ready to put a bunch of elements together. With that out of the way, here is the 50-step process that nabs you Adam and Eve, courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Plant + Wind = Storm
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Dust + Witch = Broom
- Pollen + Smoke = Bee
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Broom + Dust = Clean
- Bee + Wind = Breeze
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Plant + Tempest = Tree
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Breeze + Clean = Fresh
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
- Fresh + Time = Fruit
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
- Fruit + Lava = Peach
- Lake + Mountain = Fjord
- Crocodile + Flower = Lotus
- Peach + Steam = Pie
- Earth + Fjord = Land
- Lotus + Lotus = Lotus Flower
- Land + Pie = Apple
- Apple + Lotus Flower = Adam and Eve
And that’s how to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!