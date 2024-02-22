At this very moment, someone has discovered a new recipe in Infinite Craft. That’s how expansive this sandbox title is, as it allows players to combine elements to create even wilder ones. Here’s how to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft

If you’ve been playing Infinite Craft for a few days, you’ve probably come across the simpler elements. After starting with Fire, Earth, Wind, and Water, you can quickly create things like Dust and Steam. However, that’s not where the fun lies, so let’s dive into one of the more complicated recipes in the game.

If you want to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft, you’re going to have to strap in and be ready to put a bunch of elements together. With that out of the way, here is the 50-step process that nabs you Adam and Eve, courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Plant + Steam = Tea

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Plant + Wind = Storm

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Dust + Witch = Broom

Pollen + Smoke = Bee

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Broom + Dust = Clean

Bee + Wind = Breeze

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Plant + Tempest = Tree

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Breeze + Clean = Fresh

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore

Fresh + Time = Fruit

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile

Fruit + Lava = Peach

Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Crocodile + Flower = Lotus

Peach + Steam = Pie

Earth + Fjord = Land

Lotus + Lotus = Lotus Flower

Land + Pie = Apple

Apple + Lotus Flower = Adam and Eve

And that’s how to make Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!