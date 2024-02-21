Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No… it’s Infinite Craft, a bizarre but entertaining crafting game that’s taken the internet by storm. How bizarre? I’ll show you how to make and kill Superman in Infinite Craft, and then you can come to your own conclusions.

How to Make Superman in Infinite Craft

There are so many things you can make in Infinite Craft, from objects and people to abstract concepts. You can even whip up superheroes and supervillains, though, unlike Scribblenauts Unmasked, it’s not just a case of writing the hero’s name in. Instead, you combine two objects to make another and another and eventually arrive at the hero you wanted. You can create Thor, Professor X, and, on the DC side, Swamp Thing, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more.

But what about Superman? If you want to make Metropolis’ defender, you can. Just follow this recipe, and you’ll have Clark Kent’s alter ego in your grasp:

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Water = Plant

Planet + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

Adam + Fire = Eve

Adam + Eve = Human

Human + Human = Family

Family + Family = Village

Village + Village = Town

Town + Town = City

City + City = Metropolis

Metropolis + Human = Superman

Superman’s Kryptonian, but he’s made Earth his home, so I’ll let that one pass. You can also do the following:

Superman + Adam = Clark Kent

Superman + Eve = Wonder Woman

Superman + Monster = Doomsday

Superman + Fire = Heat Vision

Superman + Fish = Aquaman

Superman + Human = Superhero

Once you’ve got Superhero, you’ll be able to make a whole bunch of other heroes and villains. However, on the Superman front, I’ve had absolutely no luck making Lois Lane. I’ve tried all sorts of things so far, and all Infinite Craft does is give me Wonder Woman. Does it know something I don’t? I’ve also drawn a blank on Lex Luthor, but I’m not giving up yet.

How to Kill Superman in Infinite Craft

Forget the Suicide Squad – you can kill Superman yourself, thanks to Infinite Craft. Once you’ve made Superman, do the following:

Superman + Earth = Kryptonite

Kryptonite + Superman = Dead

Surprisingly, even though Doomsday was responsible for killing Superman in the Death of Superman comic arc, if you add him to Superman, you just get… Superman. And that’s how to make and kill how to make and kill Superman in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!