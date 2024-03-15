Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was one of the best games on the GameCube, and it’s now getting a remake for the Switch. If you’re looking forward to this new version of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, this article details all the pre-order bonuses and different editions available.

The remake comes after years of pleading from fans for the Paper Mario series to return to its RPG roots. That’s now happening, and fans will be able to get their hands on it from May 23, 2024. Here’s what else you need to know if you’re thinking of placing a pre-order.

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

As of this writing, Nintendo hasn’t announced any special editions for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. This isn’t uncommon for the company’s games, since even a major title like Super Mario Bros. Wonder didn’t get a special edition when it released. Usually, the only Nintendo games that get other editions are tentpole releases like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Metroid Dread, and even then that’s no guarantee. Given how this is a remake of a 20-year-old RPG from a relatively niche Mario subseries, don’t hold your breath for one being announced in the coming weeks.

Likewise, as far as pre-order bonuses go, none have been announced for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door in the United States. While it’s entirely possible that something may be announced through Nintendo’s website or retailers, it hasn’t happened yet.

However, there are some retailer-exclusive pre-orders if you live in the UK.

If you order from GAME, you’ll receive both a paper plane with Mario on it and a metal keychain. If you pre-order the game through ShopTo, then you’ll receive both a paper plane (most likely the same one) and a sticker sheet. It seems pretty likely given Nintendo’s recent track record regarding pre-order bonuses that these goodies will make their way to some retailers in the States, so if they do, we will be sure to update this article so you know where you can get your commemorative piece of paper.

And that’s all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door!