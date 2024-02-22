One of the most iconic fast food meals of the late ’00s, you better believe Wendy’s Baconator is available in Infinite Craft. If you’re looking for how to make and get a Baconator in Infinite Craft, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve got the recipe right here.
How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft
Baconator is one of the harder to make items in Infinite Craft, as it requires you to go through a ton of different steps in order to get it. It’s also relatively easy to mess up, though once you’ve gotten some items a bit later in the process, it does get easier. With that said, here’s how to make and get Baconator in Infinite Craft, which I discovered based on my own experience in the game combined with the incredibly useful Infinite Craft Solver. Depending on what you’ve already made, you should be able to skip some steps on this list.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dust + Witch = Broom
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
- Broom + Dust = Clean
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
- Clean + Water = Drink
- Airship + Fire = Crash
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Duck + Water = Duckling
- Crash + Drink = Hangover
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Duck + Duckling = Family
- Glass + Hangover = Morning
- Earth + Family = Farm
- Fire + Glass = Lenss
- Smoke + Witch = Wizard
- Morning + Mud = Muddy
- Earth + Farm = Field
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Steam + Wizard = Cloud
- Dust + Muddy = Pig
- Field + Steam = Fog
- Cloud + Microscope = Rain
- Fog + Pig = Pork
- Pork + Rain = Bacon
- Bacon + Volcano = Baconator
Why does pork and rain make bacon? I genuinely do not know!
Once you’ve got Baconator in Infinite Craft, there are a lot of things you can combine it with. For example, I decided to put together Baconator and America, which resulted in Freedom. I can’t say I’ve got any argument with that. However, Baconator is also a fundamental component of America, because you get that result when you combine it with Contintent.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, check out how guide to how to make and kill Superman, which is one of the weirder recipes in the game.