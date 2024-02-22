GuidesVideo Games

How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft

By
0
An image showing a finished Baconator in Infinite Craft about how to make and get the item in the game.

One of the most iconic fast food meals of the late ’00s, you better believe Wendy’s Baconator is available in Infinite Craft. If you’re looking for how to make and get a Baconator in Infinite Craft, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve got the recipe right here.

Recommended Videos

How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft

Baconator is one of the harder to make items in Infinite Craft, as it requires you to go through a ton of different steps in order to get it. It’s also relatively easy to mess up, though once you’ve gotten some items a bit later in the process, it does get easier. With that said, here’s how to make and get Baconator in Infinite Craft, which I discovered based on my own experience in the game combined with the incredibly useful Infinite Craft Solver. Depending on what you’ve already made, you should be able to skip some steps on this list.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Earth + Tea = Teapot
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Swamp + Teapot = Witch
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dust + Witch = Broom
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
  • Broom + Dust = Clean
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
  • Clean + Water = Drink
  • Airship + Fire = Crash
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Duck + Water = Duckling
  • Crash + Drink = Hangover
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Duck + Duckling = Family
  • Glass + Hangover = Morning
  • Earth + Family = Farm
  • Fire + Glass = Lenss
  • Smoke + Witch = Wizard
  • Morning + Mud = Muddy
  • Earth + Farm = Field
  • Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  • Steam + Wizard = Cloud
  • Dust + Muddy = Pig
  • Field + Steam = Fog
  • Cloud + Microscope = Rain
  • Fog + Pig = Pork
  • Pork + Rain = Bacon
  • Bacon + Volcano = Baconator

Why does pork and rain make bacon? I genuinely do not know!

Once you’ve got Baconator in Infinite Craft, there are a lot of things you can combine it with. For example, I decided to put together Baconator and America, which resulted in Freedom. I can’t say I’ve got any argument with that. However, Baconator is also a fundamental component of America, because you get that result when you combine it with Contintent.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, check out how guide to how to make and kill Superman, which is one of the weirder recipes in the game.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan