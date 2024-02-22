One of the most iconic fast food meals of the late ’00s, you better believe Wendy’s Baconator is available in Infinite Craft. If you’re looking for how to make and get a Baconator in Infinite Craft, you’ve come to the right place, because we’ve got the recipe right here.

How to Make & Get Baconator in Infinite Craft

Baconator is one of the harder to make items in Infinite Craft, as it requires you to go through a ton of different steps in order to get it. It’s also relatively easy to mess up, though once you’ve gotten some items a bit later in the process, it does get easier. With that said, here’s how to make and get Baconator in Infinite Craft, which I discovered based on my own experience in the game combined with the incredibly useful Infinite Craft Solver. Depending on what you’ve already made, you should be able to skip some steps on this list.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Plant + Steam = Tea

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Planet + Wind = Storm

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dust + Witch = Broom

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Broom + Dust = Clean

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Clean + Water = Drink

Airship + Fire = Crash

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Duck + Water = Duckling

Crash + Drink = Hangover

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Duck + Duckling = Family

Glass + Hangover = Morning

Earth + Family = Farm

Fire + Glass = Lenss

Smoke + Witch = Wizard

Morning + Mud = Muddy

Earth + Farm = Field

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Steam + Wizard = Cloud

Dust + Muddy = Pig

Field + Steam = Fog

Cloud + Microscope = Rain

Fog + Pig = Pork

Pork + Rain = Bacon

Bacon + Volcano = Baconator

Why does pork and rain make bacon? I genuinely do not know!

Once you’ve got Baconator in Infinite Craft, there are a lot of things you can combine it with. For example, I decided to put together Baconator and America, which resulted in Freedom. I can’t say I’ve got any argument with that. However, Baconator is also a fundamental component of America, because you get that result when you combine it with Contintent.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, check out how guide to how to make and kill Superman, which is one of the weirder recipes in the game.