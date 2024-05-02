Category:
How to Get Access to the Smite 2 Closed Alpha Test

Published: May 2, 2024

With the first weekend tests for Smite 2 starting today, players might be curious about how to gain access to this first Closed Alpha. Fortunately, doing so isn’t as hard as it might seem.

How to Join the Smite 2 Closed Alpha Test

There are various ways to get access to the Closed Alpha Test in Smite 2, but some of them won’t guarantee you a slot. The only way to be 100% certain of getting in is to buy one of the Smite 2 Founder Packs available on Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox. All of these Founder’s Editions grant you full access to the Closed Alpha ahead of the game’s official release, as well as some extras including cosmetics and Ascension Passes.

Another way is by requesting access to the Alpha Test. Head to the official Smite 2 website and select “Register for Alpha” at the top right corner of the screen. Submit your email and desired platform. If you end up being selected, you should soon receive an inbox message confirming your registration.

Registering for the Closed Alpha Testing in Smite 2
Image via Hi-Rez

Steam players also have a more direct approach. They can head directly to the Smite 2 page on the store, scroll down to the “Join the SMITE 2 Playtest” and select “Request Access”. The process will be similar, and you should receive an email confirming your participation if you’re selected. Requesting access is completely free, but nothing assures you’ll get in.

But if you do, you’re free to play the game ahead of its launch during its first Closed Alpha Test (from May 2nd to May 5th), as well as any other future testing periods. Certain progress aspects from the Alpha Test will be kept for the full release.

You can still get a Founder Pack later for the other bonuses, if you really want them. Some of their bonuses won’t be available even when the game’s out, so there are some reasons to get them.

Smite 2
