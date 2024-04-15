Smite 2: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

With an upcoming summer release, all editions of Smite 2 are now on pre-order for all platforms. While the game will eventually go Free-to-play, there are some interesting benefits to acquiring an early version, and here are all of them.

Recommended Videos

All Smite 2 Editions Bonuses Listed

There are three different editions of Smite 2: the Founders Edition, Deluxe Founders Edition, and Ultimate Founders Edition. All editions include the classical “all current/future Gods included” deal, so go for the more expensive versions if you want their specific extras.

Image via Hi-Rez

Founders Edition

Smite 2 full game access.

All Smite 2 Gods, forever.

Founder’s Avatar/Badge and Title.

Smite 2 Cacodemon Ymir Skin.

2x Legacy Gems.

Deluxe Founders Edition

All the above items.

Cross-Gen Nightstalker Neith Skin.

Ascension Passes for 11 Alpha Launch Weekend Gods.

Ultimate Founders Edition

All the above items.

Tier 5 Cross-Gen The Fallen Zeus Skin.

Ultimate Edition Avatar/Badge and Title.

Ascension Passes for the first 23 Alpha Gods.

Related: Star Wars Outlaws: Everything Included With the Season Pass

The pre-order exclusive Cacodemon Ymir skin can be bought in-game in the future, but other skins included in different packs won’t. Cross-Gen skins can be used on both Smite 1 and 2. All versions will grant players access to the Closed Alpha Test happening on May 2024. There will be more free means of joining the testing period, but they won’t give you any of the mentioned bonuses.

As previously stated by Hi-Rez, progress won’t be shared across both versions of Smite. Aside from Cross-Gen skins, which are specifically designed to work on both versions, you’ll need to grind your way from the bottom when starting Smite 2, no matter what you already had in your account for the first version.

Smite 2 is releasing in Summer 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more