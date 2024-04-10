Star Wars Outlaws: Everything Included With the Season Pass

The Season Pass is an additional stream of content in Star Wars Outlaws you can purchase through either the Gold or Ultimate Edition. If you’re on the fence about spending the extra money on Star Wars Outlaws, you can learn what the Season Pass contains in the guide below.

All Season Pass Content in Star Wars Outlaws

There are a few pieces of content that you can only access if you buy the Season Pass. That content is as follows:

Two story DLCs available after the launch of Star Wars Outlaws. DLCs include new stories, quests, and areas to discover

The “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission that’s available at launch

The “Kessel Runner Character Pack” that’s available at launch. Includes cosmetics for Kay and Nix (features different cosmetics from the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack)

The major highlight of the Season Pass is the two story DLCs arriving after the game has been released. We don’t know how big the DLCs are going to be yet, but if there are new quests and locations involved, then both are likely fairly substantial in terms of content. More details should emerge about when the DLCs are set to arrive and what they’ll include closer to the launch of Star Wars Outlaws.

The other two pieces of content, the Jabba’s Gambit quest and the Kessel Runner Character Pack, are both available right from the start of the game. It’s unclear how you can redeem either reward in-game, but the cosmetic pack should be accessible within the opening hours. The Jabba’s Gambit quest might only be started after you visit Jabba for the first time, but nothing is confirmed.

The Season Pass in Star Wars Outlaws is not a pre-order bonus, so you should still be able to purchase it after the game has launched. As previously mentioned, this will either require upgrading to the Gold or Ultimate Edition or possibly buying a standalone version of the pass.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

