Star Wars Outlaws: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

Which edition offers the best bang for your buck?
Published: Apr 9, 2024 06:33 pm
Star Wars Outlaws promotional image
Image via Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws was fully revealed earlier today, with a release date, story trailer, and more details going live directly from Ubisoft. Those official details include a complete look at all of the editions and pre-order bonuses that will be available at launch. Below, you can see the editions, how much they cost, and the perks you receive for pre-ordering a specific edition.

Star Wars Outlaws Editions

In total, there are three editions of Star Wars Outlaws you can purchase: Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. This is fairly common with Ubisoft titles, with each subsequent edition featuring a higher price and more in-game rewards. There might also be a special Collector’s Edition for the game that gets announced closer to the release date, but nothing has been made official at the time of writing.

You can see what each edition costs and the rewards you receive for buying it below:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

  • Base Game
  • The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (pre-order bonus)

Gold Edition ($109.99)

  • Base Game
  • The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • 3 Days Early Access (Aug. 27)
  • Season Pass
    • Includes: Two DLCs that release after launch, The “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch, and The “Kessel Runner Character Pack”

Ultimate Edition ($129.99 or included with Ubisoft Plus subscription)

  • Base Game
  • The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • 3 Days Early Access (Aug. 27)
  • Season Pass
    • Includes: Two DLCs that release after launch, The “Jabba’s Gambit” exclusive mission at launch, and The “Kessel Runner Character Pack”
  • Rogue Infiltrator Bundle
  • Sabacc Shark Bundle
  • Digital Art Book
Star Wars Outlaws editions
A comparison of the three editions. Screenshot via Ubisoft

The difference in the prices of each edition is quite staggering, as you’re paying an extra $40 to upgrade from the Standard to Gold Edition. However, if you were already planning to buy the Season Pass post-launch or want three days of early playtime, the Gold or Ultimate Editions could be worth it for you. For most players, though, the Standard Edition is perfectly sufficient.

Star Wars Outlaws Pre-Order Bonuses

The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack pre-order bonus
The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack pre-order bonus. Screenshot via Ubisoft

At the time of writing, the only official pre-order bonus for any of the editions of Star Wars Outlaws is the “Kessel Runner Bonus Pack,” which offers new cosmetics for your Speeder and Trailblazer vehicles. You receive this bonus regardless of what edition you pre-order, but it seems the Gold and Ultimate Editions don’t offer any additional pre-order rewards right now.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on August 30, 2024 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

