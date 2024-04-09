Category:
Video Games
Guides

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch? – Answered

The Nintendo galaxy is too far, far away
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 03:24 pm
Star Wars Outlaws Nintendo Switch featured

Star Wars Outlaws just received an official trailer with a release date and all, although a bit earlier than expected. But now that we know when we’ll have it in our hands, do we know if Star Wars Outlaws will also be available on the Nintendo Switch?

Recommended Videos

Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately for Nintendo lovers, Star Wars Outlaws will be skipping a Switch release. The game page doesn’t list the Nintendo handheld at any point, and none of the previous announcements did it, either. At this point, it’s safe to say that we won’t see this new space adventure on the console anytime soon.

As the game is currently planned for the newest generation consoles (namely Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC), it is expected to have some high-spec requirements. But with so many reports on performance issues for Switch games lately, it might be better for Outlaws to just skip it entirely.

A snowy planet in Star Wars Outlaws. This image is part of an article about whether Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Nintendo Switch.
Image via Ubisoft

Related: Is Solo’s Qi’ra in Star Wars Outlaws?

And to be honest, this isn’t anything unexpected at all. We also got the ever-growing rumors of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 coming out next year. It would only make sense for companies to wait for new hardware to work with. This is also happening to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, although on a smaller scale.

Even though we still have time until August 30th, it’s very unlikely to see Outlaws receiving a surprise Switch announcement. And if the console does get a successor next year, it could take a while before a port is announced. Outlaws has a lot of planned content following its official release, so Ubisoft will be busy for a while.

There’s still some time before August comes around, so this is your final chance to get yourself a new console/PC. Or if you already own one, you’ll just need to do the jump on a different platform than expected. And from what we’ve seen so far, it’s probably worth it.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Post Tag:
Star Wars Outlaws
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pokemon GO Unova Stone – How To Get Them and All Evolutions
Image of the Unova map with three Pokemon (Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour) in front of it, with a Unova stone at the top
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Unova Stone – How To Get Them and All Evolutions
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Dave the Diver Xbox Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
The interior of a home in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pokemon GO Unova Stone – How To Get Them and All Evolutions
Image of the Unova map with three Pokemon (Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour) in front of it, with a Unova stone at the top
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Pokemon GO Unova Stone – How To Get Them and All Evolutions
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Dave the Diver Xbox Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Dave the Diver Available on Xbox Game Pass? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
The interior of a home in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Upgrade Equipment In House Flipper 2
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 9, 2024
Author
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.