Is Star Wars Outlaws on Nintendo Switch? – Answered

Star Wars Outlaws just received an official trailer with a release date and all, although a bit earlier than expected. But now that we know when we’ll have it in our hands, do we know if Star Wars Outlaws will also be available on the Nintendo Switch?

Is Star Wars Outlaws Coming to the Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately for Nintendo lovers, Star Wars Outlaws will be skipping a Switch release. The game page doesn’t list the Nintendo handheld at any point, and none of the previous announcements did it, either. At this point, it’s safe to say that we won’t see this new space adventure on the console anytime soon.

As the game is currently planned for the newest generation consoles (namely Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC), it is expected to have some high-spec requirements. But with so many reports on performance issues for Switch games lately, it might be better for Outlaws to just skip it entirely.

Image via Ubisoft

And to be honest, this isn’t anything unexpected at all. We also got the ever-growing rumors of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 coming out next year. It would only make sense for companies to wait for new hardware to work with. This is also happening to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, although on a smaller scale.

Even though we still have time until August 30th, it’s very unlikely to see Outlaws receiving a surprise Switch announcement. And if the console does get a successor next year, it could take a while before a port is announced. Outlaws has a lot of planned content following its official release, so Ubisoft will be busy for a while.

There’s still some time before August comes around, so this is your final chance to get yourself a new console/PC. Or if you already own one, you’ll just need to do the jump on a different platform than expected. And from what we’ve seen so far, it’s probably worth it.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

