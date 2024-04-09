Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaks Ahead of Trailer

Star Wars Outlaws‘ release date has been leaked ahead of its latest trailer, revealing that this open-world game is dropping this summer.

Leaks are, admittedly, best taken with a pinch of salt, but I think that Gematsu, who reported the leak, is on pretty safe ground. Why? Because the release date was leaked by none other than Ubisoft Japan’s YouTube page.

Star Wars Outlaws‘ story trailer is set to drop today, and as is often the case, Ubisoft has put up YouTube premier pages, counting down to the reveal. But the description for Ubisoft Japan’s page gave away a little too much, revealing that not only is the game dropping on August 30th, but those who purchase the Gold and Ultimate Edition can play it three days early.

Star Wars Outlaws will launch on August 30.



Leaked by Ubisoft Japan's YouTube premiere page for today's Story trailer: https://t.co/9rW4bUyQBh



The trailer will premiere in 3.5 hours.



News will be on the site with the trailer later today.



Gematsu page: https://t.co/rhhyxZxjCd pic.twitter.com/LHw8mTfLpN — Gematsu (@gematsu) April 9, 2024

The description of the Star Wars Outlaws video was swiftly changed, and then, a little later, the video (which was here) was privated entirely. However, only Ubisoft Japan’s page has been yanked, while Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws premier pages remain up in other regions.

The full trailer, which drops at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST, promises a deeper look at Star Wars Outlaws‘ story, and I’m eager to see how it’ll have you bump heads with the Empire. And if the Season Pass includes Doctor Aphra DLC, that’s just the cherry on top.

For those who can’t wait, though, Ubisoft Massive creative director Julian Gerighty gave players an idea of what they can expect when the game releases during an interview with IGN last year.

“Too big is a game that people don’t manage to play, enjoy, and finish,” Gerighty said. “And our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can rhythm the way that they want. So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300 hour epic unfinishable RPG. This is a very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable.”

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

