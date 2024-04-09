Category:
Video Games
News

Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaks Ahead of Trailer

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 09:46 am
Star Wars Outlaws, a poster showing a brown-haired woman with an alien creature on her shoulder and several other characters.

Star Wars Outlaws release date has been leaked ahead of its latest trailer, revealing that this open-world game is dropping this summer.

Recommended Videos

Leaks are, admittedly, best taken with a pinch of salt, but I think that Gematsu, who reported the leak, is on pretty safe ground. Why? Because the release date was leaked by none other than Ubisoft Japan’s YouTube page.

Star Wars Outlaws‘ story trailer is set to drop today, and as is often the case, Ubisoft has put up YouTube premier pages, counting down to the reveal. But the description for Ubisoft Japan’s page gave away a little too much, revealing that not only is the game dropping on August 30th, but those who purchase the Gold and Ultimate Edition can play it three days early.

Related: When Does The Acolyte Take Place on the Star Wars Timeline?

The description of the Star Wars Outlaws video was swiftly changed, and then, a little later, the video (which was here) was privated entirely. However, only Ubisoft Japan’s page has been yanked, while Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws premier pages remain up in other regions.

The full trailer, which drops at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST, promises a deeper look at Star Wars Outlaws‘ story, and I’m eager to see how it’ll have you bump heads with the Empire. And if the Season Pass includes Doctor Aphra DLC, that’s just the cherry on top.

For those who can’t wait, though, Ubisoft Massive creative director Julian Gerighty gave players an idea of what they can expect when the game releases during an interview with IGN last year.

“Too big is a game that people don’t manage to play, enjoy, and finish,” Gerighty said. “And our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can rhythm the way that they want. So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300 hour epic unfinishable RPG. This is a very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable.”

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Post Tag:
Star Wars Outlaws
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Ermac, a pale ninja, facing off against Kung Lao, a hat-wearing fighting monk, in Mortal Kombat 1
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Tekken 8 is Collaborating With Chipotle and Fans Are NOT Happy About It
Image of Jin, a male fighter with red boxing gloves and black hair, preparing to battle in Tekken 8.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Tekken 8 is Collaborating With Chipotle and Fans Are NOT Happy About It
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Robert Downey Jr. Would Happily Return to the MCU
Tony Stark Iron Man 3 Shane Black gives fans something new, not what they want and expect
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Robert Downey Jr. Would Happily Return to the MCU
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Ermac, a pale ninja, facing off against Kung Lao, a hat-wearing fighting monk, in Mortal Kombat 1
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Mortal Kombat 1’s Ermac Reveal Trailer Packs a Serious Kick
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Tekken 8 is Collaborating With Chipotle and Fans Are NOT Happy About It
Image of Jin, a male fighter with red boxing gloves and black hair, preparing to battle in Tekken 8.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Tekken 8 is Collaborating With Chipotle and Fans Are NOT Happy About It
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 8, 2024
Read Article Robert Downey Jr. Would Happily Return to the MCU
Tony Stark Iron Man 3 Shane Black gives fans something new, not what they want and expect
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Robert Downey Jr. Would Happily Return to the MCU
Matthew Razak Matthew Razak Apr 8, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.