The First Descendant, armoured characters, blasting away with sci-fi guns.
All Encrypted Vault Locations in The First Descendant

The First Descendant is all about efficient farming. Find a good way to get your hands on resources, and you will find success. Here’s how to find every Encrypted Vault in The First Descendant.

Table of Contents

All Encrypted Vault Locations in The First Descendant

Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant require Code Analyzers to open, so make sure you have farmed up a lot of them before you start searching for these things. Encrypted Vaults also spawn randomly. Below, you will find maps of known spawn locations that you can check.

Based on our testing, what seems to happen is that if one Vault is opened, it will despawn in that instance, and another random one will spawn in. If another player on the same map as you opens a Vault, it will despawn for you, but if you’re with them at the time, you can get the materials from it. This means that if you farm in groups, you can save a lot of grinding time as you can all share the wealth. This is also why you will sometimes find the blue holograms with no attached Vault, as the Vault has already been despawned.

Finally, it is a really good idea to run Enzo when you are farming these, as he can finish the required mini-game much easier, and he will also get additional resources from them. Also, keep in mind that there are no Vaults in Kingston and only a handful in the Sterile Lands.

These maps are constantly being updated as we find new spawn locations.

Encrypted Vault locations on Sterile Lands

Classified Area

Image of the Sterile Land Classified Area Map in The First Descendant, with several blue chevrons marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Sterile Land Classified Area Map in The First Descendant, with several blue chevrons marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Sterile Land Classified Area Map in The First Descendant, with several blue chevrons marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Encrypted Vault locations on Vespers

Timberfall

Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn
Moonlight Lake

Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Loot Supply Depot

Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
The Ruins

Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
The Lumberyard

Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Image of the Vespers map with several blue stamps indicating the location of a possible Encrypted Vault spawn in The First Descendant, necessary for farming Conductive Metallic Foil
Encrypted Vault locations on Echo Swamp

Misty Woods

Image of the Echo Swamp map with two blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with two blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with two blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Abandoned Zone

Image of the Echo Swamp map with four blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with four blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with four blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Muskey Swamp

Image of the Echo Swamp map with three blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with three blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with three blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Derelict Cover

Image of the Echo Swamp map with two blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with two blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Echo Swamp map with two blue chevrons marking posted on it, marking the location of the Encrypted Vaults
Encrypted Vault locations on Agna Desert

Vermillion Waste

Image of Vermillion Wastes in Agna Desert with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
The Remnant

Image of Agna Desert with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of Agna Desert with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of Agna Desert with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
The Storage

Image of Agna Desert with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Agna Desert with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Agna Desert with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
The Mining Site

Image of Agna Desert map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of Agna Desert map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of Agna Desert map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Miragestone

Image of Agna Desert with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Agna Desert with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Agna Desert with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Encrypted Vault locations on White-night Gulch

Moongrave Basin

Image of White-night Gulch t with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of White-night Gulch t with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of White-night Gulch t with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Observatory

Image of White-night Gulch with one blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of White-night Gulch with one blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of White-night Gulch with one blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Shipment Base

Image of White-night Gulch with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of White-night Gulch with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of White-night Gulch with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Hatchery

Image of White-night Gulch with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of White-night Gulch with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of White-night Gulch with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
The Mountaintops

Image of White-night Gulch with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of White-night Gulch with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of White-night Gulch with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Encrypted Vault locations on Hagios

Starfall Road

Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant
Forward Base

Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Dune Base

Image of Hagios map with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with three blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Fracture Monolith

Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
The Corrupted Zone

Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of Hagios map with two blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Encrypted Vault locations on Fortress

Image of the Fortress map with eleven blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Fortress map with eleven blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
Image of the Fortress map with eleven blue stamps marking the location of Encrypted Vaults
The First Descendant is available to play now.

