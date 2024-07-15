The First Descendant is all about efficient farming. Find a good way to get your hands on resources, and you will find success. Here’s how to find every Encrypted Vault in The First Descendant.
Table of Contents
- All Encrypted Vault Locations in The First Descendant
- Encrypted Vault locations on Sterile Lands
- Encrypted Vault locations on Vespers
- Encrypted Vault locations on Echo Swamp
- Encrypted Vault locations on Agna Desert
- Encrypted Vault locations on White-night Gulch
- Encrypted Vault locations on Hagios
- Encrypted Vault locations on Fortress
All Encrypted Vault Locations in The First Descendant
Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant require Code Analyzers to open, so make sure you have farmed up a lot of them before you start searching for these things. Encrypted Vaults also spawn randomly. Below, you will find maps of known spawn locations that you can check.
Based on our testing, what seems to happen is that if one Vault is opened, it will despawn in that instance, and another random one will spawn in. If another player on the same map as you opens a Vault, it will despawn for you, but if you’re with them at the time, you can get the materials from it. This means that if you farm in groups, you can save a lot of grinding time as you can all share the wealth. This is also why you will sometimes find the blue holograms with no attached Vault, as the Vault has already been despawned.
Finally, it is a really good idea to run Enzo when you are farming these, as he can finish the required mini-game much easier, and he will also get additional resources from them. Also, keep in mind that there are no Vaults in Kingston and only a handful in the Sterile Lands.
These maps are constantly being updated as we find new spawn locations.
Encrypted Vault locations on Sterile Lands
Classified Area
Encrypted Vault locations on Vespers
Timberfall
Moonlight Lake
Loot Supply Depot
The Ruins
The Lumberyard
Encrypted Vault locations on Echo Swamp
Misty Woods
Abandoned Zone
Muskey Swamp
Derelict Cover
Encrypted Vault locations on Agna Desert
Vermillion Waste
The Remnant
The Storage
The Mining Site
Miragestone
Encrypted Vault locations on White-night Gulch
Moongrave Basin
Observatory
Shipment Base
Hatchery
The Mountaintops
Encrypted Vault locations on Hagios
Starfall Road
Forward Base
Dune Base
Fracture Monolith
The Corrupted Zone
Encrypted Vault locations on Fortress
