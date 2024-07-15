The First Descendant is all about efficient farming. Find a good way to get your hands on resources, and you will find success. Here’s how to find every Encrypted Vault in The First Descendant.

All Encrypted Vault Locations in The First Descendant

Encrypted Vaults in The First Descendant require Code Analyzers to open, so make sure you have farmed up a lot of them before you start searching for these things. Encrypted Vaults also spawn randomly. Below, you will find maps of known spawn locations that you can check.

Based on our testing, what seems to happen is that if one Vault is opened, it will despawn in that instance, and another random one will spawn in. If another player on the same map as you opens a Vault, it will despawn for you, but if you’re with them at the time, you can get the materials from it. This means that if you farm in groups, you can save a lot of grinding time as you can all share the wealth. This is also why you will sometimes find the blue holograms with no attached Vault, as the Vault has already been despawned.

Finally, it is a really good idea to run Enzo when you are farming these, as he can finish the required mini-game much easier, and he will also get additional resources from them. Also, keep in mind that there are no Vaults in Kingston and only a handful in the Sterile Lands.

These maps are constantly being updated as we find new spawn locations.

Encrypted Vault locations on Sterile Lands

Classified Area



Encrypted Vault locations on Vespers

Timberfall



Moonlight Lake



Loot Supply Depot



The Ruins



The Lumberyard



Encrypted Vault locations on Echo Swamp

Misty Woods



Abandoned Zone



Muskey Swamp



Derelict Cover



Encrypted Vault locations on Agna Desert

Vermillion Waste

The Remnant



The Storage



The Mining Site



Miragestone



Encrypted Vault locations on White-night Gulch

Moongrave Basin



Observatory



Shipment Base



Hatchery



The Mountaintops



Encrypted Vault locations on Hagios

Starfall Road



Forward Base



Dune Base



Fracture Monolith



The Corrupted Zone



Encrypted Vault locations on Fortress



The First Descendant is available to play now.

