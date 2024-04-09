Star Wars Outlaws is special because it takes place between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, paving the way for familiar faces to appear. In fact, some fans believe they spotted one in the game’s trailer. So, is Solo‘s Qi’ra in Star Wars Outlaws?

Is Solo’s Qi’ra in Star Wars Outlaws?

Following a leaked release date, the trailer for Star Wars Outlaws got just about every Star Wars fan excited. It’s one thing to hear about an open-world Star Wars game and another to see what the game will look and feel like. However, between all the new vehicles and species, fans stopped in their tracks when they saw a member of Crimson Dawn, an organization featured heavily in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Crimson Dawn was a ruthless crime syndicate that was secretly run by former Sith Lord Maul. He allowed gangster Dryden Vos to be the face of the organization while he pulled the strings from the shadows. Vos brought on a childhood friend of Han Solo’s, Qi’ra, onboard, and she worked closely with him. When Solo resurfaced, things got complicated for Qi’ra, who eventually betrayed Vos and lied to Maul about his death. Maul ordered her to go to Dathomir and promised the two would work closely together.

Maul taught Qi’ra about the Sith, but he didn’t last much longer, as he met his end before the Battle of Yavin at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi. That led Qi’ra to take command of Crimson Dawn and lead it to new heights. Her ascension took place around The Empire Strikes Back, which means it fits right into Star Wars Outlaws‘ timeline. Qi’ra even gets her hands on Han Solo’s carbonite prison after stealing it from Boba Fett between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

However, there’s no way to know whether the person in the trailer is, in fact, Qi’ra. With Crimson Dawn’s influence growing at this time, they could just be a member of the organization. The one sliver of hope is that, with a Solo follow-up likely off the table, Qi’ra appearing in a Star Wars game might be one of the only ways to continue her story outside of the comics.

And that’s whether Solo’s Qi’ra is in Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

