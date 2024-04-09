The trailer for Star Wars Outlaws promises a unique adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, players will control Kay Vess, who’s looking to start a new life. But does Star Wars Outlaws have co-op multiplayer?

Is Star Wars Outlaws Multiplayer?

In the last few years, gamers have enjoyed all the multiplayer offerings that have been released. Games are always more fun with friends, and titles like Among Us and Fortnite kept people going through the pandemic. Star Wars fans even had a co-op multiplayer game to enjoy recently, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, not every title has multiplayer, and the next Star Wars title fits into the category.

Star Wars Outlaw will be a single-player experience that will be the first open-world title in the history of Star Wars games. So, even though players won’t be able to squad up and battle the Empire and whoever else wants to pick a fight, there will be plenty to do to keep everyone busy. Kay will also be accompanied by her trusty companion Nix, so it’s not a total loss.

Ubisoft Massive creative director Julian Gerighty explained last year what players can expect when they load up Star Wars Outlaws. “Too big is a game that people don’t manage to play, enjoy, and finish,” he said. “And our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can rhythm the way that they want. So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300 hour epic unfinishable RPG. This is a very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable.”

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

