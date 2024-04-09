Category:
Video Games

Is Star Wars Outlaws Multiplayer?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 12:45 pm
Star Wars Outlaws, a poster showing a brown-haired woman with an alien creature on her shoulder and several other characters.

The trailer for Star Wars Outlaws promises a unique adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, players will control Kay Vess, who’s looking to start a new life. But does Star Wars Outlaws have co-op multiplayer?

Recommended Videos

Is Star Wars Outlaws Multiplayer?

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment say Star Wars Outlaws is a big game, so here is the precise answer to whether it has an open world. This image is part of an article about whether Star Wars Outlaws is multiplayer.

In the last few years, gamers have enjoyed all the multiplayer offerings that have been released. Games are always more fun with friends, and titles like Among Us and Fortnite kept people going through the pandemic. Star Wars fans even had a co-op multiplayer game to enjoy recently, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, not every title has multiplayer, and the next Star Wars title fits into the category.

Star Wars Outlaw will be a single-player experience that will be the first open-world title in the history of Star Wars games. So, even though players won’t be able to squad up and battle the Empire and whoever else wants to pick a fight, there will be plenty to do to keep everyone busy. Kay will also be accompanied by her trusty companion Nix, so it’s not a total loss.

Related: All Cheat Codes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

Ubisoft Massive creative director Julian Gerighty explained last year what players can expect when they load up Star Wars Outlaws. “Too big is a game that people don’t manage to play, enjoy, and finish,” he said. “And our objective is to really get people into a very dense, rich adventure, open world adventure that they can rhythm the way that they want. So it is absolutely not a 200 or 300 hour epic unfinishable RPG. This is a very focused action-adventure RPG that will take people on a ride and is very manageable.”

And that’s whether Star Wars Outlaws is multiplayer.

Star Wars Outlaws releases on Aug. 30 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Post Tag:
Star Wars Outlaws
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best MORS Loadout in MW3 Season 3
MORS sniper in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best MORS Loadout in MW3 Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How To Unlock Perks in House Flipper 2
A prebuilt house in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Unlock Perks in House Flipper 2
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Gigantic: Rampage Edition Crossplay? – Answered
Gigantic Rampge Edition Crossplay featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Gigantic: Rampage Edition Crossplay? – Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best MORS Loadout in MW3 Season 3
MORS sniper in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best MORS Loadout in MW3 Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 9, 2024
Read Article How To Unlock Perks in House Flipper 2
A prebuilt house in House Flipper 2
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Unlock Perks in House Flipper 2
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Is Gigantic: Rampage Edition Crossplay? – Answered
Gigantic Rampge Edition Crossplay featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Is Gigantic: Rampage Edition Crossplay? – Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 9, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67