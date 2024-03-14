Those familiar with the Star Wars: Battlefront series will know that, like a lot of classic games, they feature cheat codes. So, with the release of Classic Collection, gamers are wondering if these workarounds are still present. Here are all the cheat codes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

All Cheat Codes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

The good news for eager gamers is that it appears that all Battlefront cheat codes are present in Classic Collection. However, whether you played the old games and are returning for another galactic tour or are trying out the series for the first time, you’ll need to know how to input the codes. Here’s a list of all of the cheat codes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection:

Star Wars: Battlefront Cheat Codes

Ewok Cheat Code – Available on All Platforms

If you create a profile with the name “Jub Jub,” all soldiers (with the exception of Droidekas) will shrink to the size of Ewoks in every mode but online multiplayer.

Unlock All Campaign Maps Cheat Code – PS5/PS4

After selecting single-player, choose the missions you want to unlock first: Clone Wars Campaign or Galactic Civil War Campaign. After reaching the planet menu, hit Square, Triangle, Square, Triangle. This cheat will work in both campaigns.

Unlock All Campaign Maps Cheat Code – Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One

Follow the same process as the PlayStation cheat code, but when you reach the planet menu, hit X, Y, X, Y.

Star Wars: Battlefront II Console Cheat Codes

Cheat codes work a bit differently in Battlefront II in that you must be in a single-player game to activate them. Once in a game, pause it and prepare to use the D-pad. These cheat codes work on every platform but PC.

Infinite Ammo Cheat Code

Up, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Left, Down, Down, Down Left, Right.

Invincibility Cheat Code

Up, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Up, Up, Left, Right.

HUD Removal Cheat Code

Up, Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left, Down, Up, Up, Left, Right.

Comic Book Captions Cheat Code

Up, Down, Left, Down, Left, Right.

Alternate Sound Effects Cheat Code

Up, Up, Up, Left, Up, Down, Up, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down, Left, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right.

Star Wars: Battlefront II PC Cheat Codes

If you’re playing Classic Collection on PC, the process to enter Battlefront II cheat codes is a bit different. First, start by heading to the Instant Action menu and move your cursor over the Battlefront logo until a small box appears. You’ll be able to enter your codes there and have as much fun as your console-playing allies.

Infinite Ammo Cheat Code

agoodblasteratyourside

Invincibility Cheat Code

mostimpressive

HUD Removal Cheat Code

usetheforceluke

Low Resolution Cheat Code

btbfod

Unlock All Campaign Maps Cheat Code

456123

And those are all of the cheat codes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is available now.