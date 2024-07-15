How to Enter the Transfer Portal in College Football 25 Road to Glory

There’s a lot more loyalty in college football than in the pros, but the introduction of the transfer portal changes things. After all, a change of scenery can be nice. Here’s how to enter the transfer portal in EA Sports College Football 25 Road to Glory.

If you don’t feel like the school you’re currently attending has your interests in mind, it’s time to move on. Unfortunately, entering the transfer portal will have to wait until the season is over. At that point, College Football 25 will ask you about changing schools and provide you with some additional information.

Entering the transfer portal will reveal all of the schools that have interest in you. However, not all of them will see you in the same way. It’s possible you’re moving schools because you want more playing time, and while jumping ship seems nice, the next destination may bury you on the depth chart as well. That’s why it’s important to choose a school that sees you as a starter. That way, you’ll have a chance to really make an impact.

How Many Times Can You Enter the Transfer Portal in Road to Glory?

In real life, there’s no restriction on how many times an athlete can enter the transfer portal, and College Football 25 appears to be following suit. You can change schools after every season until your eligibility runs out. However, make sure you’re paying attention to your redshirt status, as that can add an additional year to your career.

And that’s how to enter the transfer portal in EA Sports College Football 25 Road to Glory.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

