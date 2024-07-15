How the Transfer Portal Works in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode

In the past few seasons, the transfer portal has become a huge part of college football. EA Sports wanted to replicate that in College Football 25, and the transfer portal will factor into many of your decisions in Dynasty Mode. Here’s how it all works.

The transfer portal allows players to essentially opt out of their commitment to that school. During specified windows in the calendar, players can announce that they are entering the transfer portal. Once there, they can be recruited by any other school.

Players typically leave their school for one of two reasons. First, they’re not getting the playing time or development they thought they would when they committed. Or, they have improved a lot, and there are better NIL deals awaiting them at a bigger school. On top of those two, there are many other reasons for using the portal. As a coach in College Football 25, you’ll need to keep your players happy to keep them enrolled.

Players on your team can enter the transfer portal because they are choosing to go elsewhere, or because you are encouraging them to leave. If a player chooses to leave, you will have a chance to talk them into staying. Higher OVR players will be harder to convince than lower OVR players.

The single biggest factor that causes a player to leave your program in College Football 25 is when you break a promise on a player’s Dealbreaker. Many players have Dealbreakers, and you probably made promises around them to get them to commit. If you break that promise, there is a good chance they could leave. Again, OVR rating plays a part. The higher a player’s OVR rating, the better chance a broken Dealbreaker promise will make them leave.

If your roster is over the limit or a player just isn’t working out, you can talk them into leaving your school via the transfer portal. It’s not guaranteed to work, but it could help free up some roster space. The only restriction is that you cannot talk a newly recruited freshman into leaving your school.

Once the transfer portal opens at the beginning of the offseason recruiting schedule, you’ll have to act fast as a coach. You’ll only have a very condensed window of four weeks to learn about, recruit, and sell players in the portal on your program. Pay attention to every player’s ideal pitch and motivations, as aligning with them will give you the best chance of landing an impact player through the portal.

And that’s how the transfer portal works in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

