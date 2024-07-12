EA Sports College Football 25 is almost here, and one of its most exciting modes is Road to Glory, which allows fans to create their own player. However, there are four paths to choose from. Here’s the best journey to choose in College Football 25 Road to Glory.

The first step in player creation in Road to Glory is choosing which path you want your college athlete to follow. In a new blog post about Road to Glory, EA listed the four options. Each is said to offer a “unique starting point and set of challenges.” The biggest way these starting points differ from each other is in their starting overall rating (OVR) and how much time on the field they get. Here are all of the Journey options:

Elite: As the name suggests, this starting point comes with some prestige. Elite players have already made a name for themselves among recruiters and are rated as five-star prospects. Elites will start at 79 OVR. As a result, these players will get a lot of time on the field and start right away at most programs. Elites also come with an extra mental ability and five skill points to start, so players can start upgrading their athletes right away.

Blue Chip: These prospects are just behind Elites, with a 75 OVR to start. Blue Chip players are rated as four-star prospects. As such, College Football 25 fans who choose Blue Chips in Road to Glory will earn a decent amount of time on the field. When upgrading a Blue Chip, players will have one mental ability and four skill points to spend.

Contributor: These players do just as their title suggests. They make a valuable addition to the team but are not guaranteed playing time. The EA blog states that Contributors will have to work hard to earn playing time. This will likely factor in performance during practice mini-games, as well as academic performance. Contributors do not start out with a mental ability and have three skill points to spend.

Underdog: Underdogs start out as a two-star recruit and a 60 OVR. Think of this as the hard mode option of Road to Glory’s journeys. Underdog players will only start with two skill points and will get very little playing time to start. For the most hardcore College Football fans, this journey offers quite a challenge.

Objectively, Elite offers the best starting point of any Journey in College Football 25 Road to Glory. The prestige of this option grants players lots of opportunities to play and several skill points and mental abilities to start getting in-depth with character creation. Being an Elite is certainly the most exciting option and will get players into the action faster and more often than any other prospect.

However, the Contributor Journey seems to be the most authentic. To me, this seems like the best way to experience College Football 25. Contributors are at a great middle-ground when starting off, which will allow players to earn time on the field. However, they’ll still be required to interact with Road to Glory’s features beyond the moment-to-moment action. For this reason, starting as a Contributor seems like the best way to experience Road to Glory in College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

