After over a decade of waiting, EA Sports College Football 25 is almost here. Dynasty is sure to be one of its most popular modes, with QBs being the most sought-after players. Here are the top rated quarterbacks (QBs) in EA Sports College Football 25.

Recommended Videos

EA Sports has revealed the top players in College Football 25. It’s an impressive list of 100 players, from several different conferences, positions, and teams. Among the list are eight Quarterbacks. Here they are:

Kaidon Salter (90 OVR)

This Liberty University player came in at rank 90 out of 100. His stats include a speed of 87, 92 acceleration, 62 strength, 94 awareness, and 90 jump.

Jalon Daniels (90 OVR)

This player from the University of Kansas came in at rank 79 out of 100. His stats include a speed of 88, 90 acceleration, 73 strength, 93 awareness, and 85 jump.

Jaxson Dart (90 OVR)

This quarterback plays for the Ole Miss Rebels, the Football team for the University of Mississippi. He came in at 73 out of 100. His stats include a speed of 84, 85 acceleration, 67 strength, 93 awareness, and 83 jump.

Jalen Milroe (90 OVR)

Jalen Milroe plays for Alabama Crimson Tide and is the last quarterback rated at a 90 Overall. He came in just above Jaxson Dart, ranked 71 out of 100. His stats include a speed of 91, 93 acceleration, 75 strength, 92 awareness, and 89 jump. Based on those numbers, Milroe could be an excellent option for players who like to run their QB.

Related: All Celebrations in EA Sports College Football 25 & How to Do Them

Dillon Gabriel (92 OVR)

With a big gap between him and the last quarterback, Dillon Gabriel plays for Oregon in the Big 10 Conference. He’s rated as the 30th most valuable player in College Football 25. His stats include a speed of 81, 85 acceleration, 63 strength, 99 awareness, and 78 jump. Gabriel has the highest awareness of any quarterback in College Football 25, which is sure to give him an edge against the competition.

Quinn Ewers (92 OVR)

Quinn Ewers has played for the University of Texas’ Longhorns since he announced his transfer there in December of 2021. He boasts a speed of 81, 83 acceleration, 56 strength, 97 awareness, and 76 jump. Despite having the lowest strength of any QB in the Top 100, his speed and awareness are likely to make him a great pick for folks who like to run the ball or go for short range passes.

Carson Beck (93 OVR)

Placing as the second best rated quarterback in College Football 25 is sure to make the University of Georgia proud. Carson Beck placed 18th out of the top 100 players. He has a speed of 74, 77 acceleration, 66 strength, 96 awareness, and 71 jump.

Shedeur Sanders (93 OVR)

Placing just above Carson Beck at the 17th player out of the top 100 is the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. He boasts a speed of 80, 85 acceleration, 72 strength, 98 awareness, and 84 jump.

And those are the top rated quarterbacks in EA Sports College Football 25. With a peak of 93 Overall at launch, fans will have plenty of room to improve their teams.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy