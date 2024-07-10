The rosters for EA Sports College Football 25 are here, and that means gamers can decide on which schools they’re going to use. It’s an offensive sport these days, though, so it’s important to be familiar with the best. Here are the top rated offensive players in College Football 25.

The top offensive players in the game will come from all over the country, and they all won’t be skill players, as the offensive linemen are getting plenty of love this year. Here are the top 15 players on the offensive side of the ball in College Football 25:

LSU LT Will Campbell (96 Overall) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II (96 Overall) Colorado WR Travis Hunter (96 Overall) Ohio State RB Quinshon Jenkins (95 Overall) Georgia RG Tate Ratledge (95 Overall) Missouri WR Luther Burden II (94 Overall) Texas LT Kelvin Banks Jr. (94 Overall) Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan (94 Overall) Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders (93 Overall) Georgia QB Carson Beck (93 Overall) Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka (93 Overall) North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton (93 Overall) Ohio State RB Treveyon Henderson (93 Overall) Minnesota LT Aireontae Ersery (93 Overall) Cal RB Jaydn Ott (93 Overall)

Having LSU LT Will Campbell at the top of the list is no surprise, as he projects as a top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, what is interesting is the lack of signal-callers. Shedeur Sanders and Carson Beck are present, but cover athlete Quinn Ewers was unable to crack the top 15. At least EA is giving some love to lesser-known players like Aireontae Ersery and Jaydn Ott.

And those are the top rated offensive players in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

