When Does Star Wars Outlaws Take Place? – Answered

With so much content these days, it can be hard to tell where the story is in a galaxy far far away, but at least we know when Star Wars Outlaws takes place. Compared to some of the recent narratives, it’s a refreshing callback.

When is Star Wars Outlaws Set?

Star Wars Outlaws is set around 4 ABY, in between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Episode V takes place in 3 ABY, which means three years after the Battle of Yavin and A New Hope. Just a year later is when Episode VI begins, so we know Outlaws takes place at some point in that time frame. Regardless of the exact date, there are only so many moving pieces in that time frame and it’s changed from some of the more recent content in the franchise.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Andor brought us to the time period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, which is nearly 20 years. On the other hand, shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka have all taken place after the fall of the Empire, or after Return of the Jedi. So while it may seem basic to have Star Wars Outlaws take place during the original trilogy, it’s a technically refreshing setting with plenty of potential nostalgia to make use of.

Based on the official story trailer, we already know that Jabba the Hut and the Pyke Syndicate. This time period is described by Ubisoft as the golden age of criminal syndicates, which means Kay Vess will have plenty of enemies around the Outer Rim. Of course, criminal syndicates mean plenty of room for Bounty Hunters as well. There is no doubt that Outlaws will be full of new criminals to take down and familiar faces.

The game releases on August 30, so we don’t need to wait much longer before getting another story in the original trilogy timeline.

