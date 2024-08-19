All Phasmophobia Ouija Board Questions, Listed

The Ouija Board is one of the most fun cursed objects in Phasmophobia. And knowing which questions to ask can save you plenty of pain, so here are all the questions you can ask the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia.

Every Ouija Board Question You Can Ask in Phasmophobia

Cursed Objects can be found throughout the world of Phasmophobia, but one of my favorites has to be the Ouija Board. Whether you’re hoping to play a horrifying practical joke on your group by forgetting a key part, or you just need help finding out what you should be asking this possessed object, we’ve got your back.

After finding the Ouija Board on the map in Phasmophobia, you’ll need to think long and hard about what you want to ask it since it does wipe your sanity rather quickly. If you want to get the best answers around, be sure to ask any of the following questions:

Ouija Board Question Ouija Board Answer Sanity Loss “Are we alone?” Yes/No – Number count 20% Loss “Are you close to us?” Yes/No 20% Loss “Are you shy?” Yes/No 20% Loss “How are you feeling?” List of emotions 5% Loss “How did you die?” Lists cause of death 5% Loss “How old are you?” 2-90 5% Loss “Knock Knock” Whos there 5% Loss “Marco” Polo 5% Loss “What is my sanity?” Less than 20 – 100 5% Loss “When did you die?” 50-1,000 5% Loss “Where are you located” Room name 50% Loss “Where is your body” Bone Room name 20% Loss “Why are you here? List of reasons 5% Loss “Would you like to play Hide & Seek?” Break the board and start a cursed hunt No Loss

The Best Questions To Ask the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

As you can see, there are a lot of lore questions you can ask the ghost or spirit that you’re hunting, but only a few legitimate questions can get you good results. I would strongly suggest asking the following, especially if you happen to have some additional sanity meds in the trailer:

“Where are you?”

“Are you here?”

“Where is your body?”

How To Use and Deactivate the Ouija Board in Phasmophobia

If you’re lucky enough to encounter the Ouija Board on your hunt, you can activate it by approaching it and left-clicking on it. The moment that you see the planchette drop on it, you’ll know that you’re ready to start asking questions.

To deactivate the Ouija Board, you’ll need to say the phrase “Goodbye”. If you do not do this, there is a high chance that the board will break and a Cursed Hunt will begin, likely resulting in your death or the death of one of your teammates.

The board will also break if you try to ask it too many questions and don’t have enough sanity to ask them. For example, if you ask for its location three times in a row, you will not only be the main target but the board will be broken and a Cursed Hunt will begin. There is a high chance that you will not escape alive.

Unfortunately, you can’t use this object to communicate with other players who have died during the hunt, but that would be quite an amazing feature to see added in the future. Until then, be sure to use these Ouija Board questions in your next Phasmophobia hunt.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

