How to Prestige in Phasmophobia – Leveling & Prestige Explained

Phasmophobia is a ghost-hunting game that took the world by storm during the COVID-19 period, and it’s been going strong ever since then. As you play, you’ll level up. And here’s everything you need to know about the Prestige and leveling system in Phasmophobia.

How to Prestige in Phasmophobia

To Prestige in Phasmophobia, you simply need to reach level 100 with your player level. You can then choose to Prestige and reset your levels and progress.

As you continue to go on ghost hunts in Phasmophobia, you’ll naturally gain experience to increase your player level. The better you do on your hunts, the more experience you’ll gain. For instance, correctly identifying the ghosts you’re dealing with and escaping with your entire team intact will reward you with experience. You can also get a bit more by playing around with supernatural artifacts and using your gadgets correctly and smartly.

What Prestige Does in Phasmophobia

As alluded to previously, if you choose to Prestige in Phasmophobia, you’ll lose the following items:

All levels

Money

Equipment

Upgrades

You’ll be reset back to level 1, which means that you need to start from scratch and slowly upgrade all of your equipment again. However, even though your level gets reset, you’ll also get a new badge and ID card that shows other players you’ve actually hit level 100 before. If this doesn’t appealing to you, though, you can ignore the Prestige option and just keep playing as per normal.

Should You Prestige?

Whether or not you should Prestige in Phasmophobia really comes down to what you want out of the game. Prestiging and getting the special ID card gives you bragging rights of sorts, and players will be able to see that you’re very experienced in the game.

In addition to that, working your way up the upgrade ladder again won’t take all that long now that you know what you’re doing. It also provides a bit of freshness and challenge for folks who might be finding the game a little stale.

And that’s everything you need to know about Prestiging and leveling in Phasmophobia. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Hide and Seek challenge.

