A photo of the Monkey Paw inside of a glass container in Phasmophobia in an article describing all of the Monkey Paw wishes
All Phasmophobia Monkey Paw Wishes, Listed

Cursed Objects are some of the most enjoyable parts of Phasmophobia, but objects like the Monkey Paw can be difficult to understand and use. It’s time to find out what wishes will be granted when we grab onto the Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia.

All Monkey Paw Wishes in Phasmophobia

Having a Q&A session with the Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia can be a lot more confusing than originally expected, especially if you don’t know what you should be asking. There are a few questions that can help you, a few that can hinder you, and some that could even work as an opportunity to troll your friends.

A group of hunters checking a camera in Phasmophobia while in a vani
If you’re hoping to learn more about the entity you’re hunting down, the Monkey Paw is one of the best cursed objects you can get in Phasmophobia. Ask these types of questions if you’re hoping to get a good start on your next hunt:

Monkey Paw WishWhat the Wish Grants
I wish for anything/I wish for whateverGrants a random wish.
I wish for knowledgeRemoves incorrect evidence from the journal, starts a cursed hunt with fog, and reduces hearing.
I wish for life/I wish to revive a friendRevives a dead player, with a 50% chance that the wisher dies.
I wish for SanityPuts all players at 50% sanity. This is only recommended if players are losing sanity quickly. The sanity drain is set to 1.5 for the remainder of the hunt.
I wish for the Ghost to do somethingDoubles Ghost activity for two minutes, but break the fuse box permanently and locks the door until the event is done.
I wish for weatherChanges the weather to whatever the player wishes. Causes the wisher’s sanity to fall by 25%.
I wish the ghost was trappedGhost is trapped in its favorite room for one minute, locks all of the doors in that location, and starts a ghost hunt after one minute.
I wish to be safeUnblocks a hiding spot, but makes the wisher visible to the ghost for the remainder of the hunt.
I wish to see the GhostStart a Ghost Event or triggers a Hunt.

How To Use the Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia

Using the Monkey Paw will require you to have it in your hands and active. It will listen at all times, so make sure that you don’t say anything that could sound similar to a wish while you have it in your possession, otherwise, you may waste a wish.

When making a wish with the Monkey Paw, you can either speak directly to it with a microphone or use the text chat feature to ask it a wish. As players may know by now, sometimes voice recognition in Phasmophobia isn’t always the most reliable, so if you have a particular wish you want to ask, it’s best to use the text chat feature.

The Monkey Paw will grant you three wishes, so you can use it multiple times in a single run. Since Cursed Possessions are randomized, you may need to wait to test this out. Just be sure that you’re bringing some extra sanity medication to survive through the night.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

