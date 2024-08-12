How To Complete Tortoise and Hare Challenge in Phasmophobia – Weekly Challenge

They say that slow and steady wins the race, but this Phasmophobia challenge could either hinder or help you in that regard. It’s time to find out how to complete the Tortoise and Hare challenge in Phasmophobia, and what that means for you.

How To Complete Tortoise and Hare Challenge in Phasmophobia

Screenshot via The Escapist

The Tortoise and Hare challenge can take place in two different ways: with the player either taking the role of the Tortoise or the Hare. In this instance, the player is taking the role of the Hare, which gives them a speed boost equaling out to around 125%, while the Tortoise is at 50% of their normal speed. As you can tell, this will make escaping a hunt much easier than normal, giving us an easy way to make $5,000.

If it were the Tortoise and Hare: Tortoise challenge, on the other hand, the player character would be moving at 50% speed and the ghost would be at 125% speed. This is much more difficult, so be thankful that we’ve got the easier version this time around.

There is also the fact that your sanity may drain quicker, depending on the type of Ghost that you’re facing off against. This paired with the speed boost will ensure that you’re able to get in and get out as quickly as possible.

How To Access Challenge Mode Difficulty in Phasmophobia

If you’re looking to participate in the Tortoise and Hare: Hare challenge for the Weekly Challenge, you’ll need to know how to access it. Head to the board at the front of the room, select either a Single Player or Multiplayer match and head to the difficulty options. Keep paging right until you pass “Insanity” level difficulty, and you’ll find the weekly challenge hiding out here.

Tips & Tricks to Complete the Tortoise and Hare Challenge

This challenge is going to be rather easy, especially if you’ve gotten the Hare difficulty. Since avoiding ghosts is going to be much easier in this weekly challenge, you’ll have more time to gather up evidence and put it into your journal. Be sure that you’re marking down any instance that could correctly point you in the direction of the ghost you’re hunting. I would suggest bringing the following items along for this hunt:

Strong Flashlight

DOTS Projector

Crucifix

Heading in and setting these particular objects up will ensure that the hunt can go smoothly while you prepare the next steps of your investigation. I would suggest setting up a camera to try and capture orbs, throw down some salt for footprints, and then hang back in the trailer to see if you can capture some ghosts on CCTV.

When Does The Next Weekly Challenge Start in Phasmophobia?

While Weekly Challenges are reset on Monday at Midnight UTC, you’ll find that you can jump into them a bit sooner. These are all of the reset times for the Weekly Challenge:

5:00 pm Pacific Time

6:00 pm Mountain Time

7:00 pm Central Time

8:00 pm Eastern Time

While you may have the upper hand this week, we never know when the Tortoise challenge is going to poke out from its shell. Until then, keep working on your Prestige and keep being the best ghost hunter around.

Phasmophobia is available now on PC.

