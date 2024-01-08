The worldwide success of this Toho movie seems to be a never-ending story as the film continues to screen in theaters. But the extended theatrical run begs the question: When will Godzilla Minus One hit streaming/digital? Find out the latest info below.

When Godzilla Minus One Will Be on Streaming

There is currently no official release date for when Godzilla Minus One will hit streaming and/or digital stores. The film is still playing in theaters worldwide, and no clear indication by Toho points to an end date anytime soon. In the United States, the originally limited theatrical release was expanded by 2,600 theaters in December. Moreover, it was recently announced that Japan would receive a black-and-white version of Minus One starting January 12. That said, if Minus One keeps up expectations, a digital version should be available sometime in 2024, followed by a physical release.

Related: Godzilla Minus One Is About Trauma & Hope

If Minus One follows Shin Godzilla‘s theatrical-to-home video trajectory, expect the film to arrive early to mid-2024. They may share a streaming home, too.

Where Godzilla Minus One Will Stream

As previously noted, no official details regarding Godzilla Minus One‘s streaming release are available right now. However, the film may follow where Toho’s previous Godzilla project ended up. Shin Godzilla found its streaming home with Crunchyroll, a popular anime streaming service that occasionally houses live-action films. It is also available to rent on Amazon Prime and buy physically on Blu-ray/DVD. Minus One may not exactly follow Shin Godzilla‘s footsteps, but it’s safe to say it’ll arrive at a similar destination at some point.

Minus One is the latest entry of the franchise by Toho Studios, one that starts a new universe featuring the iconic kaiju. It is separate from Shin Godzilla in both canon and storytelling styles. If you want to learn more about Minus One, check out whether the film is a part of the MonsterVerse.