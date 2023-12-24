Godzilla Minus One has arrived in movie theaters to near universe acclaim. But if you’re also waiting on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire you might be wondering, is Godzilla Minus One part of the Monsterverse? Here’s the answer.

Is Godzilla Minus One Part of the Monsterverse?

As superb as Godzilla Minus One might be, it’s not part of the Monsterverse. It’s a Japanese-made film set in 1945 and while Apple’s Monsterverse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters does jump back and forth in time, the Monsterverse’s Godzilla is a different — and different-looking — beast to Godzilla Minus One’s.

So, there is no in-universe connection between Godzilla Minus One and any of the Monsterverse films. It is not set in the Monsterverse.

Does that mean the two will never cross over in the future? Not necessarily. I can’t see it happening myself, but the Godzilla from the 1998 Godzilla movie did actually turn up in an official Toho Co. movie. Dubbed Zilla, he faced off against Godzilla in Godzilla: Final Wars and was beaten in about 30 seconds flat. But Zilla was the subject of derision prior to that, whereas the Monsterverse’s Godzilla has been more widely accepted.

Is Godzilla Minus One a Prequel to Shin Godzilla?

So what about Shin Godzilla, which was the previous Japanese-made Godzilla movie? Does that have any connection to Godzilla Minus One? No. As reported by CinemaBlend, the movie’s director was influenced by Shin Godzilla, that much is true.

But as far as story goes, there is no connection between the two movies. They essentially take place in different universes. Godzilla Minus One is not a prequel to Shin Godzilla or, as far has been announced, any Godzilla movie.

So, the answer to is Godzilla Minus One part of the Monsterverse is a definite no. The movie is also unconnected to the previous Japanese Godzilla movie, Shin Godzilla.