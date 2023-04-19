Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Revealed in Ominous Teaser Trailer

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel will be titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Legendary Entertainment has revealed a title reveal teaser trailer and re-confirmed a release date of March 15, 2024. It’s an atmospheric teaser that comes as a nice surprise today, setting a moody tone for more epic battles between some of the biggest names in kaiju history. It’s unclear who the mysterious Kong sitting on the stone throne is, but with a killer shot of King Kong and Godzilla’s skulls stealing the show, it’s safe to say most fans are probably already on board. You can see the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire title reveal teaser trailer below.

The New Empire follows from the showdown at the end of the previous movie. This time, Godzilla and Kong will confront “a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own.” The movie will also “delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.”

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Its cast includes series veterans Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, as well as newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, and Rachel House. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has a Monsterverse TV series in the works connected to the films, with the WandaVision director directing the first two episodes.