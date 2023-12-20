Movies & TVNews

Godzilla Minus One Is Receiving a Black-and-White Edition in Japan

Godzilla Minus One Is About Trauma And Hope

One of the most surprising hits of 2023 still has some fight in it. Godzilla Minus One is receiving a black-and-white edition in Japan.

When Godzilla Minus One released in theaters in America, the expectations probably weren’t very high. However, after positive word-of-mouth and some stellar box office returns, the film expanded to an additional 2,600 theaters in mid-December. That decision has helped the movie break some impressive records on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Japanese movie at the U.S. box office.

With all that goodwill, Godzilla Minus One is now set to release a black-and-white version in Japan called Godzilla Minus One / C (Minus Color). This new edition will hit 340 Japanese theaters starting on January 12, 2024.

Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color, which has been in the works for a long time, will finally release,” director Takashi Yamazaki said on the movie’s official website (via Crunchyroll). “The team did not just make the film monochrome, but coordinated it shot-by-shot, making full use of various mats (*grayscale images used to specify only the necessary area in each material when compositing multiple image materials), as if they were creating a new film. The goal was to create an image tone as if taken by the masters of black-and-white photography. I asked them to unearth as much skin texture and landscape detail as possible, which were latent in the captured data. Then, Godzilla appeared, as terrifying and horrifying as in a documentary. A new sense of reality that looms over you by losing colors. Please come to the theater and live and resist the further horror.”

The announcement makes no mention of a U.S. release for Godzilla Minus One / C (Minus Color), but given the success the movie had in the West, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Godzilla return to theaters sometime next year.

