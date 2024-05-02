Best BAL-27 Loadout in Modern Warfare Zombies

The BAL-27 was hotly anticipated among Call of Duty fans. The weapon is famous for how powerful it was in Advanced Warfare Multiplayer back in 2014. Now that it’s returned in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the BAL-27 is incredible in Zombies too. Here is the best loadout for the BAL-27 in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Attachments

BAL-27 loadout for Zombies in Gunsmith. Image by The Escapist

The BAL-27 differs from most assault rifles in two major ways. The first is a unique fire mode, where the first four shots fire at a slower fire rate, then speed up after. The second is its extremely compact nature. Due to the latter, the BAL-27 is highly mobile, which makes it a great weapon for staying on the run in MWZ. This attachment setup is built to capitalize on that.

60 Round Mag – This attachment doubles the ammo available before needing to reload the BAL-27. When pack-a-punched, this doubles again to have 120 rounds in a magazine. This gives players an incredibly high capacity, which makes the BAL-27 able to fill the crowd-control role of an LMG, without the massive movement penalties that come with that category.

Ardent TAC Stock – This attachment helps a great deal with recoil control, without sacrificing the time to ADS. It does, however, reduce sprint speed by 2% and tactical sprint speed by 1%. These penalties are extremely negligible. The reduction in overall kick, as well as the increase in horizontal and vertical recoil control are extremely helpful.

Crown H-3 Barrel – This barrel improves damage at range, and helps with aiming idle sway. It also gives a slight bonus to default movement speed and ADS movement speed. This barrel will help you keep shots on target, and can make the weapon more effective at picking off Special Zombies and Bosses at a distance.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light – This laser will let you aim down sights 12% faster. It also helps with sprint to fire speed and aim walking steadiness. The only downside to this attachment is that when you aim down sight it reveals your position by showing the laser and flashlight. Since MWZ is a PvE mode, this doesn’t matter at all, so this attachment is all bonus.

5.7x28mm Low Grain Rounds – I like to use this ammo type to reduce recoil a little more. While you get a slight decrease to range, the majority of the time zombies will come to you, so this penalty won’t matter too much. This is the least essential attachment in this build, so swapping it out for an optic or different ammo type is a totally viable option.

Perks

Since this build is focused on mobility and accuracy, I recommend using Stamin-Up and Deadshot Daquiri as your main perks when using the BAL-27 in Modern Warfare Zombies. Stamin-Up will allow you to run faster, which compliments the great mobility of this weapon. Use Deadshot Daquiri in combination with this gun’s fast ADS. Spam the ADS button often, and the perk will auto aim to enemies’ heads. Speed Cola can be a nice bonus too, but with the large magazine size on this weapon you won’t need to reload often.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on PC, Playstation, and Xbox.

