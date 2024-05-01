How to Unlock Every BAL-27 Camo in MW3

The BAL-27 has finally released in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. With the Season 3 Reloaded update, this classic Advanced Warfare weapon has made a triumphant return. With it, this gun also adds several new camos, which can be used on any weapon once unlocked. Here’s how to get them.

Recommended Videos

Multiplayer Camos

As per usual, the BAL-27 has four new camos to unlock in Multiplayer. Thankfully, the challenges are fairly straightforward. Note that these are all progressable in Warzone, but we suggest going after them in MP since you can respawn and choose your loadout.

Sunset Waves (Top Left) – Get 50 Operator Kills with the BAL-27. For this challenge, we recommend loading into a match of Small Map Moshpit in Multiplayer. This playlist consists only of MW3’s most chaotic maps, so this playlist is the easiest way to get quick kills.

Simpler Times (Top Right) – Get 50 Operator Kills While Aiming Down Sights with the BAL-27. Again, this one is fairly straightforward. We recommend the Small Map Moshpit for this camo challenge too. Be sure to equip a clear low zoom optic. We recommend the brand-new AW GEN.1 OPTIC.

Electro Torrent (Bottom Left) – Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the BAL-27. Aim high while you engage enemies, and this should happen in no time. We recommend using a low-recoil BAL-27 loadout to help you stay on target. It may be worth sacrificing some stealth to use the JAK BFB muzzle attachment for increased recoil control.

Sunny Side (Bottom Right) – Get 25 Operator Kills while in Tac Stance with the BAL-27. We also recommend the Small Map Moshpit for this challenge, since you’ll want to be in close quarters when using Tac Stance. Be sure to equip the Bruen Bastion Angled Grip and the Corvus PEQ Beam-5 laser for the tightest tac stance spread possible.

Completionist Camos

Gilded – Get 50 Operator Kills while ADS and with Full Attachments Equipped to the BAL-27. Load into Small Map Moshpit, and use your favorite five attachment-build for the new assault rifle, or use one of our best BAL-27 loadouts. Make sure you ADS whenever you engage an enemy.

Forged – Get 25 Operator Full-Auto Clean Kills with the BAL-27. The full-auto specification is a bit odd. As far as we can tell, the BAL-27 has no other firing mode besides full-auto. Clean Kills in MW3 require you to kill an enemy before they do any damage to you. Make sure to run a suppressor and the Assassin Vest to stay off the radar when going for this camo so you can kill enemies undetected.

Priceless – Get 2 Kills with the BAL-27 within 10 Seconds of Each Other 15 Operator Times with the BAL-27. Looks like someone at Sledgehammer Games made a bit of a typo there when adding the challenge into the game. Regardless, run a large magazine and head into Hardpoint. This mode focuses all the action into one area at a time, so it is a great place to get multi-kills.

Interstellar (pictured above) – Complete 36 Priceless Camo Challenges. You also have to unlock Priceless for the BAL-27 before you can use this camo.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more