“War? What is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” It’s a fair bet that Edwin Starr wasn’t playing Infinite Craft because if he was, he’d have found plenty of uses for it. So, to help you add it to your ingredients, here’s how to make War in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make War in Infinite Craft

There are several different ways to make War in Infinite Craft, but this method, with eighteen steps, will get you there, and it’ll add Human to your crafting bank, too. Once you’ve got Human, there are a whole host of other recipes you can make. Here’s what to do to make War and, along the way, Human:

Water + Water = Lake

Water + Lake = Ocean

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Earth + Water = Plant

Planet + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Plant = Venus Flytrap

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Venus Flytrap = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

Adam + Fire = Eve

Adam + Eve = Human

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Earth + Engine = Tractor

Tractor + Engine = Tank

Human + Tank = Soldier

Soldier + Tank = War

Related: How to Make Marriage in Infinite Craft

So, just what is War good for? Here are some recipes featuring War as an ingredient:

Venus + War = Aphrodite

War + Island = Pirate

War + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore

Trash + War = Nuclear

War + Evolution = Revolution

Tesla + War = Laser

War + Love = Peace

War + Snowman = Yeti

Since Infinite Craft has AI at its heart, its decisions aren’t always logical. War + Venus Flytrap doesn’t quite make sense, for example. But half the fun of this game is just meddling, flinging objects together, and being amused and baffled by what it comes up with.

The good news is that these steps are repeatable, so if you reset your game by accident or move to another PC or browser, you can repeat the steps to get War again. So, that’s what you need to know about how to make war in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!