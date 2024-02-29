Drivers, start your engines! What, you haven’t got one? That’s where Infinite Craft comes in as making Engine can open up a whole range of other craftable items. So, to get you started, here’s how to make Engine in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Engine in Infinite Craft

It takes just two steps to make Engine in Infinite Craft, though the science doesn’t quite hold up. Here’s what to do if you’re looking to add Engine to your arsenal:

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

And there you have it – you’ve made Engine in Infinite Craft. But the fun really starts when you combine Engine with other items. You can make cars, rockets, and much more. Here are just a few of the items you can craft after making Engine in Infinite Craft:

Engine + Engine = Rocket

Engine + Steam = Train

Engine + Family = Car

Engine + Earth = Tractor

Engine + Rocket = Space Ship

Engine + Tractor = Tank

Engine + Pie = Piston

Engine + Train = Locomotive

Engine + Nemo = Submarine

Engine is also an important part of making Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. Insert your own Xzibit/Pimp My Ride joke here. I’m still trying to craft my way toward making a mech, which I expect Engine will figure into, but I have had no luck so far. So, try putting Engine together with whatever else you have handy, and who knows what else you’ll come up with! The sky really is the limit, especially if you have multiple engines and are looking to build a plane of some kind.

And that’s how to make Engine in Infinite Craft.

