How to Make Engine in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:16 pm
Infinite Craft, with several of the word Engine on screen.

Drivers, start your engines! What, you haven’t got one? That’s where Infinite Craft comes in as making Engine can open up a whole range of other craftable items. So, to get you started, here’s how to make Engine in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Engine in Infinite Craft

It takes just two steps to make Engine in Infinite Craft, though the science doesn’t quite hold up. Here’s what to do if you’re looking to add Engine to your arsenal:

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine

And there you have it – you’ve made Engine in Infinite Craft. But the fun really starts when you combine Engine with other items. You can make cars, rockets, and much more. Here are just a few of the items you can craft after making Engine in Infinite Craft:

  • Engine + Engine = Rocket
  • Engine + Steam = Train
  • Engine + Family = Car
  • Engine + Earth = Tractor
  • Engine + Rocket = Space Ship
  • Engine + Tractor = Tank
  • Engine + Pie = Piston
  • Engine + Train = Locomotive
  • Engine + Nemo = Submarine

Engine is also an important part of making Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft. Insert your own Xzibit/Pimp My Ride joke here. I’m still trying to craft my way toward making a mech, which I expect Engine will figure into, but I have had no luck so far. So, try putting Engine together with whatever else you have handy, and who knows what else you’ll come up with! The sky really is the limit, especially if you have multiple engines and are looking to build a plane of some kind.

And that’s how to make Engine in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.