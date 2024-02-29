In a game that’s all about finding combinations that give you fun pop culture references, this is about as meta as it gets. Here’s how to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft.

Recipe for Making Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

As you might expect, the recipe to make Infinite Craft within Infinite Craft is pretty complex. You need to mix Minecraft and Infinite to get this discovery, and we’ll walk you through it step by step.

How to Make Infinite

The first step is to make Infinite. There are a few ways you can go about doing this, but we’ve listed what we think is the shortest path to it:

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree + Forest Forest + Forest = Jungle Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Wind = Sand Fire + Sand + Glass Fire + Wind = Smoke Glass + Smoke = Mirror Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Fire = Ash Ash + Fire = Phoenix Water + Dust = Mud Mud + Phoenix = Bird Jungle + Bird = Parrot Earth + Earth = Mountain Mirror + Mountain = Echo Echo + Parrot = Repeat Repeat + Repeat = Loop Loop + Repeat = Infinite

How to Make Minecraft

Now that you have Infinite on your list, it’s time to get to the other part of the equation. Making Minecraft in Infinite Craft is a little less complex, and here are the steps:

Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Wind = Sand Engine + Sand + Sandbox Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft

Once you have both elements crafted, put Infinite and Minecraft together, and you’ll get Infinite Craft. Here are some other recipes you can use with the Infinite Craft item:

Infinitecraft + King = God

Infinitecraft + Parrot = Polly

Infinitecraft + 50 Shades of Grey = 50 Shades of Block

Infinitecraft + James Bond = 007

There are bound to be a ton more discoveries associated with this item, so feel free to let us know in the comments down below if you find anything else.

And that’s how to make Infinite Craft within Infinite Craft.