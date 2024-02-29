Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 04:26 am
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

In a game that’s all about finding combinations that give you fun pop culture references, this is about as meta as it gets. Here’s how to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Recipe for Making Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

As you might expect, the recipe to make Infinite Craft within Infinite Craft is pretty complex. You need to mix Minecraft and Infinite to get this discovery, and we’ll walk you through it step by step.

How to Make Infinite

The first step is to make Infinite. There are a few ways you can go about doing this, but we’ve listed what we think is the shortest path to it:

  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Plant + Plant = Tree
  3. Tree + Tree + Forest
  4. Forest + Forest = Jungle
  5. Earth + Fire = Lava
  6. Lava + Water = Stone
  7. Stone + Wind = Sand
  8. Fire + Sand + Glass
  9. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  10. Glass + Smoke = Mirror
  11. Earth + Wind = Dust
  12. Dust + Fire = Ash
  13. Ash + Fire = Phoenix
  14. Water + Dust = Mud
  15. Mud + Phoenix = Bird
  16. Jungle + Bird = Parrot
  17. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  18. Mirror + Mountain = Echo
  19. Echo + Parrot = Repeat
  20. Repeat + Repeat = Loop
  21. Loop + Repeat = Infinite

How to Make Minecraft

Now that you have Infinite on your list, it’s time to get to the other part of the equation. Making Minecraft in Infinite Craft is a little less complex, and here are the steps:

  1. Fire + Water = Steam
  2. Fire + Steam = Engine
  3. Earth + Fire = Lava
  4. Lava + Water = Stone
  5. Stone + Wind = Sand
  6. Engine + Sand + Sandbox
  7. Earth + Wind = Dust
  8. Dust + Earth = Planet
  9. Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft

Once you have both elements crafted, put Infinite and Minecraft together, and you’ll get Infinite Craft. Here are some other recipes you can use with the Infinite Craft item:

  • Infinitecraft + King = God
  • Infinitecraft + Parrot = Polly
  • Infinitecraft + 50 Shades of Grey = 50 Shades of Block
  • Infinitecraft + James Bond = 007

There are bound to be a ton more discoveries associated with this item, so feel free to let us know in the comments down below if you find anything else.

And that’s how to make Infinite Craft within Infinite Craft.

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Cloud Strife Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Opening
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crafting System
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Cloud Strife Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Was Cloud Actually in Nibelheim in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth?
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Opening
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How Many Chapters Are In Final Fantasy VII Rebirth & How Long Does It Take To Beat
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Crafting System
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Increase Craftsmanship Level in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].