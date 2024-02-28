Category:
How to Make Bird in Infinite Craft

Published: Feb 28, 2024 03:07 pm
Bird in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft lets you make various forms of wildlife, including birds. But what do you do to make a little feathered friend in this browser game? Here’s exactly how to make Bird in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Bird in Infinite Craft

You can start making Bird in Infinite Craft even if you’ve got a bunch of the ingredients already made, but to avoid getting mixed up, it’s simpler to start from the beginning. Don’t hit “Reset” – just follow this recipe from beginning to end, and you’ll end up with Bird, which you can then combine with other items to make more things.

Here’s how to make Bird in Infinite Craft:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Storm = Tree
  • Plant + Mud = Swamp
  • Swamp + Plant = Venus Fly Trap
  • Venus Fly Trap + Tree = Carnivore
  • Carnivore + Earth = Dinosaur
  • Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg
  • Egg + Egg = Bird

And there you go, you’ve made Bird. So far, the only way to get to Egg seems to be to combine Dinosaur and Dinosaur. However, combining Bird and Bird does not give you Egg – it gives you Flock. Here are some other curious Bird combinations:

  • Bird + Venus Flytrap = Vulture
  • Oil + Bird = Oilbird
  • Fuel + Bird = Jet
  • Bird + Barbeque = Turkey
  • Bird + Water = Penguin
  • Bird + Swamp = Crane

No, you’ve not missed the discovery of the Oilbird species. Sometimes, Infinite Craft just slams words together and shrugs its shoulders. Oilbird is one of those strange words, like Hooticane and Dandude. I haven’t made either of those up, either, but Infinite Craft absolutely has.

So, that’s what you need to create Bird in Infinite Craft. Have fun putting it together with other words and seeing what other bizarre combinations you can create. I’m aiming for Turducken.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

