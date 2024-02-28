YouTube and Infinite Craft have one major thing in common: they both send people down strange rabbit holes. So, it’s no surprise that people want to create the world’s biggest video platform in the world’s hottest sandbox game. Here’s how to make YouTube in Infinite Craft.
How to Make YouTube in Infinite Craft
Adding YouTube to your Infinite Craft arsenal is not for the faint of heart, so it might be better to start with less complicated recipes. Things like Electricity and Ice only take a handful of steps to get the job done and still provide that feeling of accomplishment.
However, if you feel like you’re prepared to take on the daunting task of crafting YouTube, here’s how to make the element in Infinite Craft, courtesy of a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Water + Water = Lake
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
- Ocean + Ocean = Sea
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Airship + Lava = Dragon
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
- Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
- Fire + Glass = Lens
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Lens + Swamp = Microscope
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Flower + Plant = Garden
- Ash + Pollen = Cough
- Microscope + Wave = Radio
- Garden + Witch = Poison
- Cough + Plant = Medicine
- Radio + Radio = Radio Tower
- Poison + Stone = Snake
- Medicine + Water = Potion
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves
- Snake + Steam = Train
- Engine + Potion = Rocket
- Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite
- Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
- Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet
- Steam + Stone = Geysir
- Geysir + Internet = YouTube
And that’s how to make YouTube in Infinite Craft. You can enjoy all of the cat videos and video essays you want.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!