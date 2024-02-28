Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make YouTube in Infinite Craft

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 01:28 pm
YouTube in Infinite Craft.

YouTube and Infinite Craft have one major thing in common: they both send people down strange rabbit holes. So, it’s no surprise that people want to create the world’s biggest video platform in the world’s hottest sandbox game. Here’s how to make YouTube in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make YouTube in Infinite Craft

Adding YouTube to your Infinite Craft arsenal is not for the faint of heart, so it might be better to start with less complicated recipes. Things like Electricity and Ice only take a handful of steps to get the job done and still provide that feeling of accomplishment.

However, if you feel like you’re prepared to take on the daunting task of crafting YouTube, here’s how to make the element in Infinite Craft, courtesy of a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Airship + Lava = Dragon
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Fire + Glass = Lens
  • Earth + Tea = Teapot
  • Fairy + Plant = Flower
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  • Swamp + Teapot = Witch
  • Flower + Plant = Garden
  • Ash + Pollen = Cough
  • Microscope + Wave = Radio
  • Garden + Witch = Poison
  • Cough + Plant = Medicine
  • Radio + Radio = Radio Tower
  • Poison + Stone = Snake
  • Medicine + Water = Potion
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves
  • Snake + Steam = Train
  • Engine + Potion = Rocket
  • Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite
  • Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
  • Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet
  • Steam + Stone = Geysir
  • Geysir + Internet = YouTube

And that’s how to make YouTube in Infinite Craft. You can enjoy all of the cat videos and video essays you want.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? March 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
pokemon go spotlight hour
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? March 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Use Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get & Use Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: March 2024 Raid Schedule
shadow ho-oh pokemon go raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: March 2024 Raid Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? March 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
pokemon go spotlight hour
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When is the next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO? March 2024 Spotlight Hour Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 28, 2024
Read Article How to Get & Use Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get & Use Fallen Angel Wing in Persona 3 Reload
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Feb 28, 2024
Read Article Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: March 2024 Raid Schedule
shadow ho-oh pokemon go raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: March 2024 Raid Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 28, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67