YouTube and Infinite Craft have one major thing in common: they both send people down strange rabbit holes. So, it’s no surprise that people want to create the world’s biggest video platform in the world’s hottest sandbox game. Here’s how to make YouTube in Infinite Craft.

How to Make YouTube in Infinite Craft

Adding YouTube to your Infinite Craft arsenal is not for the faint of heart, so it might be better to start with less complicated recipes. Things like Electricity and Ice only take a handful of steps to get the job done and still provide that feeling of accomplishment.

However, if you feel like you’re prepared to take on the daunting task of crafting YouTube, here’s how to make the element in Infinite Craft, courtesy of a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Water + Water = Lake

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Glass = Lens

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Water + Wind = Wave

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Flower + Plant = Garden

Ash + Pollen = Cough

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Garden + Witch = Poison

Cough + Plant = Medicine

Radio + Radio = Radio Tower

Poison + Stone = Snake

Medicine + Water = Potion

Fire + Steam = Engine

Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves

Snake + Steam = Train

Engine + Potion = Rocket

Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite

Rocket + Train = Bullet Train

Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

Steam + Stone = Geysir

Geysir + Internet = YouTube

And that’s how to make YouTube in Infinite Craft. You can enjoy all of the cat videos and video essays you want.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.