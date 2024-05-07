Deku and other student heroes in My Hero Academia
Is the My Hero Academia Manga Ending?

All good things must come to an end.
Ever since its debut in 2014, My Hero Academia has been a personal favorite manga and one that I’ve been dreading the end of. So, after ten years and countless arcs, is the My Hero Academia manga finally ending?

Is the My Hero Academia Manga Ending?

Deku and other classmates behind the My Hero Academia logo
Since Chapter 343 brought forth the Final War arc, My Hero Academia has been slowly but steadily plotting toward its ending. As we’ve watched countless members risk and even lose their lives for the good of humanity, it seems that their story will be coming to a close before the end of 2024.

A 10-year run for a serialized manga is rather impressive, especially considering the sheer number of fantastic offerings available. However, there is a good possibility that we’ll see a spin-off or two after the series wraps up, so this may not be the last we see of our favorite student heroes.

When Did The Final War Arc Start in My Hero Academia?

If you’ve been out of the loop for a while, Chapter 343 began the start of the Final War Arc when it was released on February 14, 2022. This is the most horrifying chapter of the manga to date, and while it doesn’t appear that all of the heroes are going to get the happy endings they rightly deserve, we’ll just need to wait to see what Kōhei Horikoshi has in store for us when they wrap everything up.

As we patiently await upcoming chapters, make sure to catch up on this series and prepare for what is likely going to be a sad and eventful ending to one of the best manga on the market. I’ve already got a box of tissues waiting for that final chapter’s release day.

My Hero Academia is available to read online via VIZ Media.

