Infinite Craft is a strange game – it’s fun, but it’s not easy to follow, so crafting things can be guesswork. To give you a head start, here’s how to make ice in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Ice in Infinite Craft

There are several different ways to make ice in Infinite Craft. There aren’t too many steps involved, and there are a few things you can do with it when you’ve got it. Here’s how to get the Ice party started:

Earth + Water = Plant

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Pollen + Dust = Allergy

Allergy + Wind = Sneeze

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Sneeze = Rain

Rain + Sneeze = Cold

Cold + Water = Ice

Now that you’re able to make Ice in Infinite Craft, as long as you don’t reset your browser or hit the game’s reset button, it’ll stick around. And if you do hit reset or move to another PC, just use the above recipe, and you’ll have Ice again.

Related: How to Make Sun in Infinite Craft

So what can you do with Ice? Here are a few interesting combinations I discovered, assuming you’ve got some or all of these items in Infinite Craft:

Ice + Lake = Iceberg

Iceberg + Titanic = Sinking (yes, I’m officially the worst)

Ice + Human = Snowman

Ice + Monster = Yeti

X-Man + Ice = Iceman

Cat + Ice = Snow Leopard

Pirate + Ice = Penguin

Engine + Ice = Refrigerator

There are plenty of other combinations you can experiment with. However, since Infinite Craft is fueled by AI, its responses don’t always make sense. For example, Pirate + Electricity = Frankenstein. Still, it’s fun to mess around with, and some of the creations are so weird they’re entertaining. How did I manage to turn a Marvel character into a My Little Pony? Don’t ask. But it had me grinning like an idiot anyway.

And that’s how to make Ice in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!