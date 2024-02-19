Video Games

How to Make Ice in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a strange game – it’s fun, but it’s not easy to follow, so crafting things can be guesswork. To give you a head start, here’s how to make ice in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Ice in Infinite Craft

There are several different ways to make ice in Infinite Craft. There aren’t too many steps involved, and there are a few things you can do with it when you’ve got it. Here’s how to get the Ice party started:

  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Pollen + Dust = Allergy
  • Allergy + Wind = Sneeze
  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Steam = Cloud
  • Cloud + Sneeze = Rain
  • Rain + Sneeze = Cold
  • Cold + Water = Ice

Now that you’re able to make Ice in Infinite Craft, as long as you don’t reset your browser or hit the game’s reset button, it’ll stick around. And if you do hit reset or move to another PC, just use the above recipe, and you’ll have Ice again.

So what can you do with Ice? Here are a few interesting combinations I discovered, assuming you’ve got some or all of these items in Infinite Craft:

  • Ice + Lake = Iceberg
  • Iceberg + Titanic = Sinking (yes, I’m officially the worst)
  • Ice + Human = Snowman
  • Ice + Monster = Yeti
  • X-Man + Ice = Iceman
  • Cat + Ice = Snow Leopard
  • Pirate + Ice = Penguin
  • Engine + Ice = Refrigerator

There are plenty of other combinations you can experiment with. However, since Infinite Craft is fueled by AI, its responses don’t always make sense. For example, Pirate + Electricity = Frankenstein. Still, it’s fun to mess around with, and some of the creations are so weird they’re entertaining. How did I manage to turn a Marvel character into a My Little Pony? Don’t ask. But it had me grinning like an idiot anyway.

And that’s how to make Ice in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.
