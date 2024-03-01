Crafting items in video games is nothing new. Players have been able to combine one item with another for decades. However, sandbox games are more popular than ever, with titles like Minecraft taking over the world. Here’s how to make Minecraft in another sandbox game, Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Minecraft in Infinite Craft

If you’ve picked up a controller or played games on a PC in the last decade, you’ve probably played Minecraft at some point. There’s even a running joke among gamers that every year or so, they have to return to Minecraft for a couple of weeks because other games are boring them. At this point, Minecraft is one of the most iconic titles of all time, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that it pops up in other games.

However, if you’ve used Steve in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate enough times that your friends don’t want to play with you anymore, you’re probably looking for another game that shares your love of Minecraft. Well, the game is craftable in Infinite Craft, and it’s really not that difficult. Here’s how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft, courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver:

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Fire + Steam = Engine

Engine + Sand = Sandbox

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft

Related: The Infinite Craft Solver Everyone’s Using Doesn’t Actually Give the Fastest Solution

And that’s how to make Minecraft in Infinite Craft. With your new element, you can create things like TNT, Minecraftia, and Moat. There’s even a way to get Steve in the sandbox game, but you’ll need to make Human first and combine it with Minecraft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!