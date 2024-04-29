pokemon go dragonite
Best Moveset for Dragonite Pokemon GO (PvP and Raids)

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:29 am

Dragonite is the first ever Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation 1, and it was the first to be available in Pokemon GO. Even though its design is simple and its evolution line is baffling, Dragonite can be a powerhouse with the right moveset.

Best Dragonite Moveset in Pokemon GO

Dragonite specializes in Dragon-type moves, as using Dragon moves will grant the attacks the Same Type Attack Bonus, which increases their damage. Luckily, Dragonite has access to several Dragon-type moves in Pokemon GO.

Dragonite		Dragon Tail
Draco Meteor
(Outrage)

Dragon Tail is the optimal Quick Move as it deals the highest damage of the three Quick Moves Dragonite can learn. Additionally, it generates the most Energy per second, allowing players to access their Charged Move faster.

For the charged move, you want to use Draco Meteor. It deals 150 damage and yields the highest DPS of all of the moves available to Dragonite. Yes, it requires the most energy to use, but the payoff is worth the build-up. The only drawback is that it requires an Elite TM to learn.

However, if you are a person who likes to overwhelm their opponents with a flurry of Charged Moves, you can use Candy and Stardust to unlock a second move slot for Outrage. It deals decent damage and requires the least amount of energy to use.

Dragonite Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Dragonite is a Flying/Dragon-type Pokemon, so it’s vulnerable to Ice, Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks. Thanks to its dual typing, Dragonite is double vulnerable to Ice-type moves, taking 256% of the normal damage.

However, Dragonite resists quite a few types, making it a good matchup for PvE battles. It resits Fighting, Bug, Fire, Water, Ground, and Grass-type attacks.

Sadly, due to its affinity toward Dragon-type moves, Dragonite is only strong against Dragon-type Pokemon. Of course, it can easily take on most Team Rocket grunts and 1-star raids, but it really shines when used against other Dragon-type Pokemon.

