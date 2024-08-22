Where to Farm Axi Relics in Warframe

Relics are one of the best ways to get unique blueprints, as well as valuable items in Warframe, but where is the best place to farm for Axi Relics? Come along on this adventure, and we’ll teach you where you can get them easily.

Recommended Videos

Axi Relic Farming in Warframe

If you want a guaranteed Axi Relic, be sure to partake in the Apollo Mission on Lua. If you complete the mission with all Power Nodes, you’ll receive a guaranteed Axi Relic. Rotations B and C are also bountiful when it comes to Axi Relics, so be sure to pay extra attention to them.

Related: Where to Farm Tellurium in Warframe

If you’re tired of disruption, we would recommend doing the Xini Mission on Eris or partaking in the Mot or Marduk Missions on Void. These are all some of the fastest ways to obtain Axi Relics.

Which Warframe Should You Use For Axi Relic Farming?

Choosing the right Warframe for the mission is going to be key, especially if you’re planning on playing solo. Depending on your team composition, the Warframe that you chose could make or break the run.

If you’re planning to participate in something like Apollo solo, I would strongly suggest bringing Wisp. If you haven’t unlocked Wisp just yet, then Saryn or Octavia are also viable options, as is Rhino. Any of these Warframes should give you just enough of a boost to survive as a solo player.

If you’re playing on a team, on the other hand, I would strongly suggest that at least one player brings Nekros, mainly for their reputation as the best Lootframe. Stack it up with Titania, Wukong, and one of the Warframes mentioned above to get a solid crew rolling and start racking up a nasty number of Axi Relics quickly.

Warframe is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy